TTEC Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global consulting, technology and managed services company focused on delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI and customer experience, announced today that TTEC will release its earnings results after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2026, when a press release will be issued. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 8, 2026.

You are invited to join a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors Relations" section of the TTEC website at www.ttec.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the TTEC website.

ABOUT TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at https://www.ttec.com .

Corporate Comms

Meredith Matthews

meredith.matthews@ttec.com Investor Relations

Robert Belknapp

bob.belknapp@ttec.com



