RedCloud Holdings Plc Receives Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

London, UK, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”), today disclosed that on April 15, 2026, it received formal notification from Nasdaq indicating that, based on the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed companies to maintain a minimum bid price of at least $1 per share.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until October 12, 2026, in which to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. If the Company evidences a closing bid price of at least $1 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the 180-day compliance period, the Company will automatically regain compliance. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the $1 bid price requirement by October 12, 2026, the Company may be eligible for consideration of a second 180-day compliance period if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for Nasdaq’s Capital Market, other than the minimum bid price requirement. In addition, the Company would also be required to notify Nasdaq of its intent to cure the minimum bid price deficiency.

If the Company fails to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company’s common stock will be subject to delisting.

The Company would then be entitled to appeal that determination to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq. The Company is actively pursuing its commercial strategy, including the announcement of its joint venture operations, and is focused on regaining compliance within the 180-day period.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI platform (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a ‘trading layer’ of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its Platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by Justin Floyd and Soumaya Hamzaoui. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including its ability to regain compliance with the minimum bid price listing requirement provided under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Investor.relations@redcloudtechnology.com



Media Relations

media@redcloudtechnology.com

