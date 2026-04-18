Other World Computing (OWC) Launches MacDrive 12 at NAB 2026 – One Solution for Complete Mac Disk Access on Windows - Including Native Encrypted APFS Support

WOODSTOCK, Ill., April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOODSTOCK, Ill. and LAS VEGAS (April 18, 2026) Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced from NAB 2026, OWC Booth #N2373, the launch of OWC MacDrive 12, the only solution that gives Windows users complete native access to every Mac format including HFS+, APFS, and full read/write support for encrypted APFS volumes, as well as SoftRAID, and Apple RAID - directly in Windows Explorer.





With OWC MacDrive 12, accessing Mac disks on Windows is finally simple – everything you need is included. Mac drives mount instantly in Windows Explorer, files open and save natively, and workflows move forward without conversions, compatibility issues, or interruptions. No compromises, all the protective benefits of Apple filesystems that are ideal for workflows and workgroups that include Apple Macintosh, iPhone, and iPad devices. Plus, users do not need to put data at risk with ExFat or lose time and add cost with the cloud when MacDrive is employed.





“Protecting data and removing friction from how people actually work is what MacDrive 12 is all about,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “Most professionals aren’t thinking about file systems – they just want their drives to work, securely and reliably, across Mac and Windows. But too often, that hasn’t been the case, especially with encrypted volumes where some solutions force you to accept real risk just to access your data. That’s not acceptable. With MacDrive 12, we’ve delivered full native read and write support for encrypted APFS volumes, so your data stays protected without compromise. You plug in a Mac drive and it just works in Windows – exactly the way you expect. No workarounds, no extra steps, no risk to your data. It’s faster, it’s more reliable, and it’s what customers have trusted us to deliver for decades.”



OWC MacDrive 12 Delivers:

Complete Format Support – Full read/write access to HFS+, APFS, and APFS-encrypted volumes. Every Mac format, every time, without exception.

– Full read/write access to HFS+, APFS, and APFS-encrypted volumes. Every Mac format, every time, without exception. Disk Management Tools – Create, partition, format, and repair Mac disks directly from Windows. Complete control over your Mac storage from Windows.

– Create, partition, format, and repair Mac disks directly from Windows. Complete control over your Mac storage from Windows. Professional Performance – Engineered for speed and reliability. Whether you're editing 8K video or managing massive photo libraries, MacDrive delivers the performance professionals demand.

– Engineered for speed and reliability. Whether you're editing 8K video or managing massive photo libraries, MacDrive delivers the performance professionals demand. Native Windows Integration – Mac disks appear in Windows Explorer just like native Windows drives. Drag, drop, and work naturally without thinking about the underlying format.

– Mac disks appear in Windows Explorer just like native Windows drives. Drag, drop, and work naturally without thinking about the underlying format. Enterprise-Grade Security – The only solution to give you full support for encrypted APFS volumes means your sensitive data stays protected while remaining accessible when you need it.

– The only solution to give you full support for encrypted APFS volumes means your sensitive data stays protected while remaining accessible when you need it. RAID Array Support – Complete support for SoftRAID and Apple RAID configurations. Maintain redundancy and performance without breaking your array.

– Complete support for SoftRAID and Apple RAID configurations. Maintain redundancy and performance without breaking your array. Advanced APFS Crash Protection – OWC MacDrive 12 is the only Windows solution with complete APFS crash protection. When power fails or systems crash mid-write, APFS ensures your data survives intact. Complete writes succeed while interrupted writes vanish cleanly, preventing corruption and eliminating recovery needs. This isn't just a feature-it's your insurance policy against data loss.



OWC MacDrive 12 Use Cases:

Creative Professionals – Video editors, photographers, and designers working in cross-platform environments need reliable access to Mac-formatted drives – MacDrive 12 ensures seamless workflow integration, whether you're on set, in the studio, or collaborating with Mac-based teams

– Video editors, photographers, and designers working in cross-platform environments need reliable access to Mac-formatted drives – MacDrive 12 ensures seamless workflow integration, whether you're on set, in the studio, or collaborating with Mac-based teams Production Companies – Offload footage from Mac-formatted SSDs and memory cards directly to your Windows editing stations – no transcoding delays, no compatibility issues, just fast, reliable access to your media assets

– Offload footage from Mac-formatted SSDs and memory cards directly to your Windows editing stations – no transcoding delays, no compatibility issues, just fast, reliable access to your media assets Business Users – Transition between Mac and Windows systems without losing access to your files – perfect for organizations running mixed environments or professionals who use both platforms

– Transition between Mac and Windows systems without losing access to your files – perfect for organizations running mixed environments or professionals who use both platforms IT Administrators – Manage Mac and Windows systems from a single workstation. Access Mac volumes for troubleshooting, data recovery, or file transfers without maintaining separate hardware – simplify your support infrastructure

– Manage Mac and Windows systems from a single workstation. Access Mac volumes for troubleshooting, data recovery, or file transfers without maintaining separate hardware – simplify your support infrastructure Data Recovery Specialists – Full support for encrypted APFS volumes means you can access protected data when authorized and professional-grade recovery operations for HFS+ formatted Mac disksRemote Teams – Collaborate effortlessly across Mac and Windows platforms – share portable drives between team members without worrying about format compatibility or data corruption



OWC MacDrive 12 will be available April 28, 2026 and priced at $59.99. Existing OWC MacDrive users can upgrade for $29.99. For further information and to purchase, please visit: https://www.owc.com/solutions/macdrive.





About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

###

Contact Info



Nicole Gorman

nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com

+1 508-397-0131

Attachments