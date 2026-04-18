Beond Issues Statement on President Trump’s Executive Order on Psychedelics

$50 Million Federal Commitment to Ibogaine Research; Accelerates Pathway for Access to Life-Saving Treatments

A Defining Moment for Brain Health Innovation in the United States

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beond, a U.S.-based, research-driven ibogaine treatment provider with licensed clinical operations in Cancún, Mexico, issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s Executive Order to advance psychedelic research, access, and policy changes.

“We commend President Donald J. Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for their visionary leadership in urgently advancing a forward-looking, science-driven approach to mental health. This Executive Order signals that psychedelics, in particular ibogaine, are now taken seriously at the highest levels of government not as a fringe concept, but as a component of the United States’ mission to lead the world in the development of the most advanced, outcomes-driven approach to mental health.

This Executive Order will address critical areas including a $50 million Federal funding commitment to ibogaine research, expanded use of Right to Try pathways, expanded federal support for clinical research, and new funding mechanisms to support U.S. military veterans seeking access to ibogaine treatment in advanced, licensed, hospital-grade settings. These efforts are especially urgent in light of persistently high rates of suicide among veterans, and other Americans suffering from the effects of opioid dependency and PTSD - highlighting the critical need for new and effective treatment options for service-related trauma and mental health conditions. This is a leap towards building the infrastructure required to responsibly evaluate and deploy new therapeutic approaches.

The world is at a historic inflection point in the advancement of effective mental health treatments and the United States is now creating the global standard for how these innovative, life-saving technologies can alleviate suffering at scale. The need is clear, the limitations of existing interventions are well documented, and the demand for solutions that deliver measurable, lasting outcomes continues to grow. What matters now is how this Executive Order moment is realized.

As W. Bryan Hubbard, CEO of Americans for Ibogaine, the advocacy organization that was instrumental in securing a first-of-its-kind $50 million public investment in ibogaine research recently said during the White House Executive Order signing: “Federal prohibition of psychedelic medicine in America is over….. On the 250th year of our nation's founding, everyone who has fought for this day through decades of monumental struggle, sacrifice, and suffering can now declare a seminal victory for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness…”

Ibogaine is not a conventional intervention. It works at the level of brain chemistry and neural signaling, opening a window of neuroplasticity where meaningful change becomes possible when guided by the right advanced clinical frameworks. When delivered in a medically supervised environment with careful medical screening, cardiac monitoring, and psychological and therapeutic integration, it addresses conditions including PTSD, addiction, depression, and neurodegenerative disorders that have proven resistant to conventional pharmaceutical approaches.

This unique historic moment calls for additional rigorous scientific research. It calls for the advancement of existing clinical standards, data infrastructure, and coordinated research efforts that can translate promising science into safe, scalable solutions for Americans. The opportunity now is not hype—it is execution: rigorous science, disciplined safety standards, physician-led protocols, and real-world outcomes data. The opportunity before the United States is not just to study breakthrough drugs like ibogaine, but to define how these next-generation neuroplasticity medicines are made safely accessible to those who need them and will benefit most.

This is recognition that the benefits of this medicine extend beyond crisis care. There is an emerging understanding that brain health optimization - addressing cognitive performance, emotional regulation, and underlying neurobiology before dysfunction becomes disease - is critical, as untreated conditions often lead to individual isolation, economic hardship, family disruption, community burden, and lasting intergenerational trauma.

Beond, Inc., the first and only U.S.-based neuroplastogen medicine company specializing in ibogaine-assisted therapies, recently established its headquarters in Austin because we believe Texas and the United States are building the clinical, research, and operational infrastructure required for this next exciting phase of research. Our role is to contribute real-world experience, data, and a safety-first framework to help ensure that what is built serves as the gold-standard clinical model for the rest of the world.

Tom Feegel, Co-founder & CEO, Beond, Inc.



For more information, please visit www.beondibogaine.com .