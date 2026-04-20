Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Demand Update as Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250,000

Dubai, UAE, April 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto dominates this week crypto news, where the team confirmed that presale demand hit its highest monthly pace yet with token entries growing every day as the project nears launch. The presale pushed past $9.21 million raised after the latest round filled within hours, setting a new record for the fastest stage close Pepeto has ever seen, and new wallets are flooding in daily while search traffic climbs across every major platform. The timing is not random, because the bitcoin price prediction from some of the biggest names in finance is now targeting $250,000, and this article breaks down what that means for Pepeto and why serious capital is rushing in before the listing opens.

Pepeto Demand Grows at the Right Time as Bitcoin Price Prediction Leads Every Asset Class

The growth in Pepeto presale entries is not random. The project is days away from exchange launch and wallets that tracked it for months are converting to buyers before the window closes, while the broader crypto market is proving that no asset class performs the way digital assets do when the world gets unstable.

The Iran war pushed oil past $90 and dragged every stock index lower, but Bitcoin climbed through all of it. The bitcoin price sits near $75,000 today, up 25% from the February crash low of $60,000, after touching $75,900 on April 14 according to CoinDesk. BTC now tests the $76,000 resistance where analysts say a clean break opens the path toward $85,000, and spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $1.1 billion in weekly inflows while Goldman Sachs filed for a new Bitcoin ETF according to Yahoo Finance.

The Bitcoin price prediction lineup backs what the chart already shows. eToro CEO Yoni Assia targets $250,000, a number that would make Bitcoin a $5 trillion asset behind only gold. Charles Hoskinson holds the same $250,000 Bitcoin price prediction according to CoinMarketCap, Arthur Hayes projects above $200,000, and Bernstein keeps $150,000 as its base. The Bitcoin price prediction consensus from Wall Street through crypto says one thing: Bitcoin will set a new all-time high this year.

Crypto is volatile, but right now those price swings only point up because every dip below $70,000 since February has been absorbed within days. The money is not flowing into bonds or gold, it is flowing into crypto, and the projects built to capture that volume are the ones that multiply fastest.

Pepeto Prepares Exactly What the Coming Volume Needs

Pepeto is building a full exchange to handle the wave of capital entering crypto, with a platform that lets users swap any token at zero fees, move assets across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through a cross-chain bridge at no gas cost, and scan every contract with AI before a dollar enters a trade. Every transaction on the exchange creates direct buy pressure on the Pepeto token, the same economic engine that turned BNB into a $90 billion asset as Binance grew into the largest exchange on the planet.

But the exchange is not the only thing pulling capital into this presale. Pepeto carries the kind of viral meme coin energy that moves markets overnight, and the project runs on the foundation that made the original Pepe coin explode from nothing into an $11 billion asset with zero utility. One wallet turned $263 into over $9 million buying Pepe in April 2023 according to CoinDesk, and the only regret that wallet carries is not putting in $2,600 instead, because that would have been $90 million. Analysts expect far more from Pepeto because it delivers everything Pepe should have been. Crypto rarely puts this kind of team and timing in one place at presale stage, and the wallets already inside are preparing for the kind of return this market only hands to buyers, the kind of returns even the most bullish Bitcoin price prediction can’t reach.

Conclusion

The crypto news confirms the bull cycle, Bitcoin is replacing gold as the world's reserve asset, and the total crypto market cap is expected to cross $10 trillion this year. But the Bitcoin price prediction makes one thing clear. Even if Bitcoin hits $250,000, that is still a 3x on a $1.4 trillion asset. Bitcoin made millionaires of early buyers when entries were cheap, but at today's bitcoin price and market cap it cannot repeat that run. Pepeto still has a presale entry open, and that should stop every serious investor in their tracks.

Investors entering today are seeing a rare setup, the kind that delivers the same return that early crypto buyers talk about for the rest of their lives, and the crypto news cycle is filled with traders who built overnight wealth from exactly this kind of entry. But crypto never rewards the ones who wait, and windows like this do not stay open. The catch with Pepeto is how fast this one is closing, with the demand the project is pulling right now the launch sits days away not months, and the entry price at $0.0000001865 is vanishing faster than anything this market has seen this year.

Click Here To Enter the Pepeto Presale Before Launch

Can Bitcoin price reach $250,000 this year?

The Bitcoin price prediction from eToro CEO Yoni Assia and Charles Hoskinson both target $250,000, backed by $1.1 billion in weekly ETF inflows and Goldman Sachs filing a new Bitcoin ETF.

What makes the Pepeto presale different from other presales?

Pepeto presale delivers a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract scanner built by a former Binance developer, with $9.21 million raised and 181% staking APY live.



