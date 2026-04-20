Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 16 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 649,277 908.60 589,933,613 13 April 2026 13,046 913.36 11,915,636 14 April 2026 11,897 928.41 11,045,250 15 April 2026 12,705 931.42 11,833,683 16 April 2026 12,383 934.47 11,571,548 17 April 2026 12,572 931.99 11,717,024 Accumulated under the programme 711,880 910.29 648,016,753

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,021,408 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.54% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

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