Bombardier and Vista Sign Service Agreement Focused on Smart Parts Programs

Long-term services agreement of approximately US$300 million over the term of the agreement will provide Vista fleet with cost-predictability and essential peace-of-mind

Agreement centered on Bombardier’s pioneering Smart Parts cost-per-flight hour coverage for Vista’s recent order of Challenger 3500 aircraft and a large portion of its existing fleet (1)

Bombardier’s Smart Parts programs have been providing customers with cost protection and predictable flight hour rates for 40 years



MONTRÉAL, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and Vista today announced a long-term services agreement focused on Bombardier’s Smart Parts programs for the aviation company’s recent order of Challenger 3500 aircraft and a large portion of its existing fleet(1). The bespoke agreement will provide Vista with an essential cost-per-flight hour framework to maximize convenience and cost protection for parts.

Celebrating 40 years of cost-per-flight-hour expertise in 2026, Bombardier’s Smart Parts programs provide customers with cost coverage for component exchanges for major systems, avionics, tires, brakes, corrosion coverage and more. These programs bring customers essential peace of mind.

“Bombardier’s pioneering Smart Parts cost-per-flight-hour programs are designed to maximize flexibility, convenience and budget predictability, making it an ideal choice for our longstanding customer Vista,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services. “This services and support agreement with Vista leverages our Smart Parts programs and further deepens the relationship that exists between the two companies, providing cost protection for select models of Vista’s Challenger and Global aircraft.”

“This agreement marks an important step in further enhancing the reliability and performance of the Vista fleet,” said Nick van der Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Vista. “By leveraging Bombardier’s Smart Parts programs, we are strengthening our ability to deliver a seamless and consistent experience to our clients around the world. Predictable maintenance and optimized aircraft availability are key to ensuring that every Vista flight meets the highest standards of quality, safety and service that our clients expect.”

Bombardier’s new services agreement tailored to Vista is valued at US$300 million over the next five years. This services agreement follows the April 15, 2026 announcement of Vista taking possession of its first Global 8000 aircraft and the February 11, 2026 announcement of firm orders by Vista and its commonly controlled entities of 40 Challenger 3500 business aircraft, with purchase options for an additional 120 aircraft. The market value of the orders based on 2026 list prices is valued at US$1.18 billion. If all purchase options are exercised, the total order value for all 160 aircraft would reach US$4.72 billion (2).

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries.

Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Bombardier.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world’s leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista’s mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value — anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista’s extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Matthew Nicholls

+1-514-243-8214

Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier, Global, Global 8000, Challenger and Challenger 3500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries

(1) Not all aircraft in the Vista fleet will be covered by the new Smart Parts Preferred cost-per-flight-hour program.

(2) Assumes that all 120 purchase options are exercised at the discretion of the customer. Such assumption is a forward-looking statement--see forward-looking statements disclaimer hereinafter.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.