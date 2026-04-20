Silo Pharma Positioned to Advance Treatment Targeting PTSD as President Trump Signs Executive Order Aimed at Accelerating Research and Treatment Based Upon Psychedelics

SPC-15 Intranasal PTSD Program Aligns with Federal Push to Fast-Track Novel Mental Health Therapies

SARASOTA, Fla., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO), a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today highlighted the strength and strategic positioning of its pipeline in response to increasing national attention and policy discussion surrounding psychedelic-based treatments for mental health disorders.

Recent national media coverage has underscored growing momentum at the federal level to evaluate reforms related to psychedelic compounds for medical use—particularly in areas such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety. On Saturday, April 18, 2026, President Trump signed an executive order directing multiple U.S. government agencies to accelerate research into psychedelic therapies and patient access.

Silo Pharma’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal prophylactic treatment targeting PTSD, designed to leverage rapid nose-to-brain delivery for enhanced therapeutic effect and patient compliance. The program is being advanced under a 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, potentially enabling a streamlined development timeline.

“Momentum at the national level around psychedelic therapeutics reflects what the science has been signaling for years—there is a critical need for new approaches to treating mental health conditions,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma. “We believe Silo is well positioned with SPC-15 and it broader CNS pipeline to potentially benefit from a more favorable regulatory and clinical environment.”

Key Highlights of SPC-15 (PTSD Program):

Designed as a novel serotonin 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist





Targeting prophylactic treatment of PTSD and stress-induced disorders





Administered via an intranasal formulation designed for rapid CNS delivery





Backed by intellectual property licensed from Columbia University





Preparing for IND engagement with the FDA





Advanced drug delivery strategy





Partnership for optimized intranasal device development





Focus on nose-to-brain delivery platforms, a rapidly emerging segment in CNS therapeutics

Market Opportunity

The global mental health therapeutics market continues to expand, with PTSD alone affecting millions of individuals annually. Openness to psychedelic-assisted and psychedelic-derived therapies may unlock significant new treatment paradigms and commercial opportunities.

Silo Pharma believes that evolving regulatory frameworks could accelerate innovation across the sector, particularly for companies with clinically grounded, delivery-optimized, and IP-backed approaches.

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. For more information, please visit silopharma.com .

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