Share buy-back Program

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 16/2026 - April 20, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). 

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 400m.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement287,000559.98160,712,870
April 13, 20267,000550.073,850,490
April 14, 20266,000552.473,314,820
April 15, 20267,000550.563,853,920
April 16, 20267,000549.213,844,470
April 17, 20267,000552.103,864,700
Total accumulated under the program 321,000559.01 179,441,270

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,474,387 shares,
corresponding to 2.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments


Attachments

RU_Announcement_16_2026 SBB Encl announcement_12_2026 SBB AUG - APR13-APR17
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