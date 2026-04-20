COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 16/2026 - April 20, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 400m.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 287,000 559.98 160,712,870 April 13, 2026 7,000 550.07 3,850,490 April 14, 2026 6,000 552.47 3,314,820 April 15, 2026 7,000 550.56 3,853,920 April 16, 2026 7,000 549.21 3,844,470 April 17, 2026 7,000 552.10 3,864,700 Total accumulated under the program 321,000 559.01 179,441,270

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,474,387 shares,

corresponding to 2.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

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