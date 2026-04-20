Lumexa Imaging Appoints Kyle Lynch as Chief Growth Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ: LMRI), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient imaging services, today announced the appointment of Kyle Lynch as its new Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Lynch joins the executive leadership team to lead the company’s enterprise growth strategy, with responsibility for expanding Lumexa Imaging’s platform through joint ventures, acquisitions, and de novo development.

In this role, Lynch will oversee the full growth lifecycle, including opportunity origination, transaction execution, and post-close value realization, with a focus on driving sustainable, profitable growth and maximizing return on invested capital. He will work closely with the CEO, CFO, Chief Strategy Officer, and operations leadership to ensure growth initiatives are tightly aligned with Lumexa Imaging’s clinical excellence, operational performance, and long-term financial objectives.

“Kyle brings a powerful combination of strategic insight, execution discipline, and commercial leadership,” said Caitlin Zulla, Chief Executive Officer of Lumexa Imaging. “At a time when outpatient imaging is benefiting from strong secular tailwinds—including site-of-care migration, growing demand for advanced diagnostics, and a highly fragmented provider landscape, his track record of scaling growth platforms and delivering measurable results will be instrumental as we drive same-center performance and accelerate disciplined geographic expansion.”

Lynch will also lead Lumexa Imaging’s Sales Center of Excellence, advancing a scalable, data-driven commercial model across the enterprise. His focus will include enhancing sales productivity, standardizing performance metrics, and driving consistent referral growth and same-center performance across Lumexa Imaging’s national footprint.

“Lumexa Imaging has built a differentiated platform grounded in clinical excellence, operational rigor, and a strong patient and provider experience,” said Lynch. “I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to scale that platform, expand access to high-quality care, and deliver long-term value for patients, partners, and shareholders.”

Prior to joining Lumexa Imaging, Lynch served as SVP of Strategy and Development at SCA Health, where he led enterprise growth initiatives across a national healthcare services platform. He brings deep experience in building high-performing business development organizations, executing complex transactions, and driving growth strategies that translate into durable financial performance.

About Lumexa Imaging

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and more than 185 outpatient imaging centers across 13 states, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient procedures system-wide in 2025. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” or “will,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations regarding our ability to drive future growth and execute on our goals, strategies and long-term objectives. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to those risk factors identified in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligations to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Melissa Weston

Melissa.Weston@LumexaImaging.com

IR Contact

Sue Dooley

Sue.Dooley@LumexaImaging.com