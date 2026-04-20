Vancity Climate Action Plan Targets Rising Climate and Affordability Pressures

TERRITORIES OF MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH AND TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancity has released its first stand-alone Climate Action Plan to help members and communities respond to rising climate and affordability pressures, while setting a clear path to reach net-zero emissions across its loans, investments, and operations by 2040.

That work is already taking shape with members like Citizen, a Victoria-based design-build firm focused on community-driven and sustainable projects. To support its vocational training program for First Nations apprentices, Citizen used a Vancity Planet-Wise™ loan to finance an electric fleet that helps its teams travel to and from project sites, including remote communities.

With a workforce that is approximately 52 per cent Indigenous, Citizen brings instructors directly into First Nations communities to expand access to skilled trades training. Through its apprenticeship program, the company is helping to build 36 sustainable homes in partnership with the Halalt Nation. To date, Citizen has completed 19 homes, while training local apprentices, many of whom are building homes for their own families and neighbours affected by flooding.

“Since 2011, Vancity has been more than just our bank. They’ve been the foundation that allowed Citizen to grow from a two-person team into a company that supports 43 local families and has an annual revenue of over $10 million,” said Matt Thorpe, Co-owner of Citizen. “From financing electric vehicles that help us reach remote job sites, to supporting training opportunities for First Nations apprentices, Vancity has helped us scale our impact while staying true to our values.”

Vancity is focusing on practical solutions as climate impacts drive higher costs and increasing risk for households and businesses. Through Planet-Wise™ financing and housing retrofit programs, the credit union is helping members improve homes and business buildings, reduce emissions, and lower energy costs.

“Climate change is not a future risk. It affects our members and communities today,” said Alison Coates, Director of Climate Strategy at Vancity. “We are staying the course because our members need action, not retreat. Our Climate Action Plan focuses on practical steps to help people improve their homes, lower costs, and build more resilient communities.”

With more than 90 per cent of its lending tied to buildings, Vancity is prioritizing low-carbon and climate-resilient housing. This includes financing energy-efficient upgrades, electrification, and new housing developments that improve affordability and performance.

The plan focuses on four priorities: financing low-emission buildings, growing the green economy, building a bigger network of changemakers, and strengthening climate data and risk management.

Vancity continues to support members with home upgrades, back builders advancing low-carbon housing, and invest in businesses and partners delivering climate solutions. The company will track progress through clear milestones tied to emissions reductions and increased financing for climate-focused initiatives.

The Climate Action Plan highlights a need for collaboration across governments, Indigenous partners, businesses, and community organizations. Vancity will report publicly on its progress each year.

“This is about building a future that works for people,” added Wellington Holbrook, President and CEO of Vancity. “We are combining ambition with practical action to support our members, strengthen communities, and create lasting impact.”

Supporting members driving climate solutions

Vancity’s Climate Action Plan is supporting individuals, families and businesses to reduce their emissions, including:

Lauryn Oates (West Vancouver): Used Vancity’s Home Energy Advice service and a Planet-Wise™ Home Renovation loan to retrofit her 1970s duplex in Horseshoe Bay. Upgrades included new windows, doors, flooring, ceiling insulation, and a heat pump to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. Vancity also financed the upfront planning and pre-assessment work needed to unlock government rebates, helping offset retrofit costs while guiding her through each step of the process.

Used Vancity’s Home Energy Advice service and a Planet-Wise™ Home Renovation loan to retrofit her 1970s duplex in Horseshoe Bay. Upgrades included new windows, doors, flooring, ceiling insulation, and a heat pump to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. Vancity also financed the upfront planning and pre-assessment work needed to unlock government rebates, helping offset retrofit costs while guiding her through each step of the process. The Silent Gardener (Metro Vancouver): Used Planet-Wise™ financing to support a fully electric fleet, lowering operating costs while expanding its sustainable grounds maintenance services.

Used Planet-Wise™ financing to support a fully electric fleet, lowering operating costs while expanding its sustainable grounds maintenance services. Seasmoke Whale Watching (Alert Bay): Financing is supporting the installation of solar panels and an electric motor on its vessel, helping reduce emissions while protecting coastal ecosystems.





Interview Opportunities

To schedule an interview with Vancity, Lauryn Oates, Citizen Build Design, The Silent Gardener, or Seasmoke Whale Watching, please contact the media relations line by phone or email below.

About Vancity

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its 588,000 member-owners and their communities, with offices and more than 60 branches located in Metro Vancouver and Squamish, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast, the Vancouver and Gulf Islands and Alert Bay, within the territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka'wakw Peoples. With $41 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada's largest credit union. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable.

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