Toobit Announces $150,000 Event Contracts Campaign with Daily Win Rewards





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its latest Event Contracts campaign. Running from April 20 to May 11, 2026, the 150,000 USDT initiative introduces daily milestones and a new registration incentive to reward market foresight across major digital assets.

This iteration builds on structural updates introduced earlier this year, moving away from high-stakes consecutive streaks in favor of daily accuracy targets. Traders can monetize their analysis of price action for BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP through a simplified three-tier reward structure:

Activity 1: Traders receive 2 USDT Trial Funds upon registration. Toobit also provides a safety net for those making their first Event Contracts trade; participants incurring a net loss on their initial position (minimum 10 USDT) are eligible for compensation of up to 100 USDT in Trial Funds.

Activity 2: By reaching daily targets of 3, 5, or 10 correct predictions with a minimum stake of 10 USDT per trade, participants earn daily Trial Funds of up to 8 USDT.

Activity 3: Traders reaching a total volume of 100 USDT enter a global leaderboard challenge. Top-ranked traders compete for a 6,000 USDT grand prize, while tiered pools ensure that both high-volume and casual traders share in the remaining 25,000 USDT.



To participate, traders must register on the official campaign page to secure eligibility for rewards. Full campaign details are available on the official announcement page.

The expansion of event-based trading comes as prediction markets undergo a scale-up in liquidity and participation. Monthly transaction volume across the sector reached a record $25.7 billion in March 2026, driven by a nearly 300% increase in unique monthly active wallets since late 2025.

These markets have officially transitioned from seasonal election tools to permanent system-level integration within the digital asset ecosystem. By turning uncertainty into a live price signal, prediction trading now provides vital real-time indicators for price action and market sentiment.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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