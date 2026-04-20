M2i Global, along with Volato Group, and Regenerate Technology Global Execute Strategic Partnership to Advance Battery Recycling Technologies to the U.S.

Atlanta, GA and Reno, NV, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2i Global, Inc. (“M2i,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCQB: MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, along with Volato Group, Inc. (“Volato”) (NYSE American: SOAR), a technology-driven company, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with Regenerate Technology Global (“Regenerate”), a provider of advanced technologies and services for the global battery-based energy supply chain, to advance battery recycling technologies to the U.S.

The partnership between M2i Global and Regenerate is aimed at transforming battery technology and the recycling of battery metals. The two companies are looking at locations to construct battery recycling facilities in the U.S. The mission is to bring advanced battery upcycling to the U.S., transforming waste materials into new materials of higher quality and greater environmental value.

Accelerating the domestic recycling of battery metals, reducing the cost of battery manufacturing and improving supply chain resiliency and security

Regenerate is at the forefront of sustainable battery recycling, using patented hydrometallurgical processes to extract and refine valuable materials from used batteries. Unlike traditional recycling methods that rely on energy-intensive smelting, its chemistry-driven approach reduces emissions, minimizes waste, and produces high-performance battery materials. The closed-loop material recovery ensures that extracted materials meet or exceed industry standards for new battery production with low-carbon, sustainable processing; 90% waste reduction, 85% lower emissions and 20% cost savings. Regenerate’s advanced battery recycling chemically advances the black mass, produced from the recycling process, to greater meet the needs of the entities purchasing the black mass. The new, advanced black mass, greatly lessens the work and time to bring the materials to the needed grade for newly recycled batteries.

Regenerate operates through a strategic network of facilities and partnerships across Europe with scalable and globally deployable technology. Already operational in Europe and expanding to North America and Asia, with an approach focused on regional efficiency, local job creation, and integration into existing supply chains.

David Batstone, CEO and Co-founder of Regenerate Technology Global, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with M2i. Together, we are setting new standards for recycling and designs for next-generation mobile and storage batteries, while prioritizing ethical sourcing and renewable energy sustainability. Our cooperation means a stronger U.S. energy infrastructure bolstered by technological innovation.”

Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende, Chief Executive Officer of M2i, stated, “Regenerate has demonstrated its proprietary processes and value-add in lead-acid battery recycling, lithium-ion battery recycling and alkaline battery recycling at its operations in Europe. We are excited to partner with Regenerate to bring battery recycling to the U.S. We are currently working with several states and identifying potential sites.”

Regenerate’s patented and proprietary hydrometallurgical processes provide several benefits which solve environmental mandates while creating valuable, high-demand products. The technology, developed in partnership with Cambridge University Material Science Labs (UK), substantially reduces energy consumption by over 80%, minimizes greenhouse gas emissions by 90%, and virtually eliminates toxic sludge associated with conventional recycling processes. Regenerate’s recycled lead-acid metals improve the efficiency of batteries with up to 40% higher energy density.

Current Regenerate locations :

Bologna, Italy

Lead-Acid Battery Recycling

Developing a state-of-the-art lead-acid battery recycling facility.

Scaling operations to process 49,000 tons of lead-acid batteries annually.

Cambridge, United Kingdom

Research & Innovation

Home to Regenerate’s advanced R&D division, in collaboration with Cambridge University.

Developing patented hydrometallurgical processes for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries.

Innovating next-generation battery materials to enhance circular economy solutions.





About Regenerate Technology Global

Regenerate Technology Global, a Delaware corporation, is a provider of advanced technologies and services for the global battery-based energy supply chain. The company provides scalable, state-of-the-art technologies and processes for extracting high-value value materials from end-of-life lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, supported by 25 granted or filed patents. Regenerate currently operates in the UK, and Italy. For more information visit: https://regeneratetechnology.com

M2i & Volato Merger

In the second quarter of 2025, M2i Global and Volato announced a proposed merger designed to create a scalable platform positioned for long-term growth in critical infrastructure markets. M2i Global brings a platform focused on critical minerals and national supply chain resilience, while Volato contributes proven aviation technology, software capability, and an established track record of operational execution in complex regulated environments. Together, the combined company is positioned to participate in the U.S. critical minerals market —an opportunity estimated to exceed $320 billion annually—as domestic sourcing, logistics, and execution capabilities become increasingly strategic priorities.

About Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR)

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) is a technology company focused on building scalable software and data solutions that improve the reliability and intelligence of high-stakes business decisions. The company’s Parslee Document Intelligence platform enhances the performance of leading large language models (LLMs) by adding deterministic structure and auditability to complex documents such as contracts and SEC filings. Through its pending acquisition of M2i Global, Volato is expanding into the critical minerals sector—leveraging its software expertise to bring greater transparency, traceability, and operational intelligence to supply chains essential for U.S. national security and advanced technologies. For more information visit: www.flyvolato.com

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc integrates people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. M2i Global aims to establish a Critical Mineral Reserve, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

This communication relates to a potential transaction (the “Transaction”) involving M2i Global and Volato. Volato filed an update to its Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which will include a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and updated Current Report on Form 8-K with respect to the execution of the definitive agreement, on December 15, 2025. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus or any other document that Volato or M2i Global has filed or will file with the SEC or send to its shareholders or investors in connection with the potential Transaction. This document does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the potential Transaction and other matters and is not intended to form the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters.

BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, VOLATO’S SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY VOLATO WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN IN THEIR ENTIRETY BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION.

After the Registration Statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement will be mailed to shareholders of Volato as of a record date to be established for voting on the potential Transaction. Additionally, Volato will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the potential Transaction. Copies of the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus and all other relevant materials for the potential Transaction filed or that will be filed with the SEC may be obtained, when available, free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Volato’s shareholders may also obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, when available, without charge, by directing a request to Volato at 1954 Airport Road, Suite 124, Chamblee, GA 30341, or by telephone at (844) 399-8998.

Participants in the Solicitation of Proxies

Volato and M2i Global and certain of their respective directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Volato's shareholders in connection with the proposed Transaction. Volato’s shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed Transaction of Volato's directors and officers in Volato's filings with the SEC, including Volato’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Volato's shareholders in connection with the Transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed Transaction when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the potential Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. The potential Transaction is expected to be implemented solely pursuant to the legally binding definitive agreement which will be filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K by Volato, and which contains the material terms and conditions of the potential Transaction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Volato and M2i Global, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about Volato and M2i Global and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Volato and M2i Global undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

Diego Rosende – drosende@m2i.global

Investor Contacts:

IR@M2i.global

investors@flyvolato.com