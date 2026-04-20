AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 23rd

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference to be held April 23rd, 2026.

The event will feature presentations from senior executives of companies operating across the artificial intelligence and technology sectors, offering insights into innovation strategies, product development, and growth initiatives. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with management teams through live Q&A sessions.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend live presentations or schedule 1x1 meetings with company management.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

"We are excited to welcome this roster of companies to the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference on April 23rd," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "From quantum computing and cybersecurity to AI-driven healthcare and medical imaging, this lineup reflects the full spectrum of where technology is heading. The VIC platform gives each of these companies a direct line to the investors who want to understand what they're building and why it matters."

April 23rd



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

+1 (212) 896-4428

media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

T (212) 652-5958 M (917) 847-6541

greg@otcmarkets.com