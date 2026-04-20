01 Quantum to Present at the AI & Tech Virtual Investor Conference April 23rd

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 01 Quantum Inc. (“01 Quantum” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, announces that CEO Andrew Cheung will present live at the AI & Tech Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 23rd, 2026.

“01 Quantum is entering the commercialization phase with our post-quantum cryptography (PQC) remote access and digital asset solutions,” said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum. “At the same time, we are advancing what we believe is our next major opportunity: quantum-safe AI. As enterprises increasingly adopt AI systems that handle confidential prompts, proprietary data, and regulated information, the need for encrypted, secure AI execution is becoming more urgent. With sufficient capital to advance our growth roadmap, and an expanding pipeline of partner-driven deployments, we believe 2026 will be an important year in converting our technology investments into long-term shareholder value.”

Presentation Details

DATE: April 23rd, 2026

TIME: 10:30am ET

REGISTER HERE

CEO Andrew Cheung is available for 1x1 meetings: April 23 to April 28. To schedule a 1x1 meeting use the link here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company’s IronCAP™ and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure.

IronCAP™ technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://01com.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

Brian Stringer

Chief Financial Officer

01 Quantum Inc.

(905) 795-2888 x204

Brian.stringer@01com.com

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

Sophic Capital

(437) 295-1701

Sean@SophicCapital.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com