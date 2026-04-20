Asurint Appoints Industry Leader Richard Seldon to Its Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, Ohio, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint (“Asurint”), an industry-leading provider of background screening solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Seldon to Asurint’s Board of Directors.

Richard Seldon brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight in helping transform companies by driving growth, profitability, and innovation. Throughout his career, Richard has been a key player in major mergers and acquisitions, has broken down barriers, and has advanced outcomes by aligning diverse talents and developing cultures of collaboration and accountability.

Formerly as Vice Chairman of Sterling Infosystems, Richard oversaw revenue growth from $4 million in 2000 to the largest revenue-based global employment screening company. He has also worked alongside key executives at Fortune 500 companies, including Lockheed Martin, Staples, Nike, Bed Bath & Beyond, NYU Langone Health, and Southwest Airlines, supporting leaders to accelerate critical changes that generate and sustain positive results.

“Richard has set the bar commercially in the screening industry—full stop. What makes him truly exceptional, though, is how deeply he values client relationships. That combination is exactly how we operate at Asurint, and why we’re so excited to have him help shape our next phase of growth,” said Alla Schay, Asurint CEO.

Richard Seldon responded, “When I stepped away from the industry, I knew I’d remain open to the right opportunity where I could make a meaningful impact, and Asurint is that company. I’ve worked alongside many of their senior leaders and know firsthand the strength, vision, and integrity they bring. In an industry grounded in transparency and trust, Asurint is setting a new standard—and I’m energized to help accelerate that momentum and shape what comes next.”

Richard’s distinctive approach brings a cohesive goal-oriented discipline to sales and client service teams that will help propel success, support Asurint’s mission and fuel strategic growth.

About Asurint

Asurint is a leading provider of background screening solutions, offering comprehensive and customizable services to meet the unique needs of its clients. With a focus on innovation and accuracy, Asurint leverages advanced technology and deep industry expertise to deliver reliable results. The company's commitment to a people-first culture drives its success and distinguishes it within the industry. To learn more about Asurint, visit www.asurint.com.

Contacts

Asurint

Kim Chochon

Vice President of Partnerships & Marketing

kchochon@asurint.com