Redis Introduces Redis Feature Form, an Enterprise Feature Store for Production Machine Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redis, the world’s fastest data platform, today announced Redis Feature Form, a managed feature store platform built to help enterprise ML teams bring features into production with more control, consistency, and reliability. Designed for organizations running machine learning workloads at scale, Feature Form gives teams a governed system for defining, orchestrating, versioning, and serving features across training and inference workflows.

Redis acquired the company Featureform in October, 2025. Redis Feature Form is the newest version of the company’s technology fully integrated into Redis’ real-time data platform.

Production ML teams often reach a point where building models is no longer the main constraint. The harder problem is operationalizing features across teams and environments without introducing drift, brittle pipelines, or governance gaps. Feature Form is built to address that challenge by replacing fragmented, homegrown workflows with an enterprise feature store platform that helps teams keep training and serving in sync while reducing the operational burden of managing feature pipelines in production.

The latest release adds a set of capabilities aimed at enterprise readiness. These include workspaces for multi-tenancy, fine-grained job control, atomic DAG updates, enhanced RBAC and security, simplified deployment, and a fully redesigned dashboard. Together, these updates make Feature Form better suited for organizations that need to support multiple ML teams, isolate data and access by workspace, manage changes safely, and operate with stronger visibility and administrative control.

Updates include:

Unified batch and streaming pipelines: Improved support for tiling, backfills, and incremental updates, reducing custom pipeline work.

Workspaces for multi-tenancy: Teams can now isolate providers, data, auth, and observability at the workspace level, making Feature Form better suited for organizations with multiple ML teams and shared platform infrastructure.

Fine-grained job control: New planning, impact analysis, split materializations, and queue-based job management give teams more visibility into changes before they write data or affect production systems.

Atomic DAG updates: Instead of versioning individual resources in isolation, Feature Form can now manage graph-level changes atomically, which makes rollback and change history much cleaner.

Enhanced RBAC and security: Workspace-scoped access controls, API key pairs, a more granular model role, audit logs, secret-provider improvements, mTLS, and encrypted internal transport strengthen the platform for enterprise environments.

Simplified deployment: A leaner two-service deployment model reduces operational complexity while still leaving room for more advanced deployment patterns.

A fully redesigned dashboard: The UI has been rebuilt to support these workflows directly, including configuration of workspaces and providers from the interface.





“Feature Form expands Redis’ role in the ML stack from a fast serving layer to a more strategic platform for production ML,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Redis. “It gives teams a better way to define, version, orchestrate, and govern features across their environment, while building on the same Redis foundation they already trust for real-time performance. As we continue investing across AI and ML, Feature Form strengthens our support for structured ML workloads and reinforces our broader data platform strategy.”

Feature Form is aimed at production ML use cases such as fraud detection, risk scoring, personalization, recommendation systems, and other environments where stale, inconsistent, or hard-to-manage features can directly affect model quality and business outcomes. By helping teams define features once, manage pipelines with stronger controls, and serve them through Redis with sub-millisecond online performance, Feature Form gives enterprises a more governed path from feature development to production deployment.

About Redis

Redis is the world’s fastest data platform. From its open source origins in 2011 to becoming the #1 cited brand for caching solutions, Redis has helped more than 10,000 customers build, scale, and deploy the apps our world runs on. With multi-cloud and on-prem databases for caching, vector search, and more, Redis helps digital businesses set a new standard for app speed.

Located in San Francisco, Austin, London, and Tel Aviv, Redis is internationally recognized as the leader in building fast apps fast. Learn more at redis.io .

Media Contact

LaunchSquad

redis@launchsquad.com