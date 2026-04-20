Tiger Data Launches TimescaleDB Enterprise, a Self-Managed Time-Series Database Built for On-Premises and Edge Deployment

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiger Data today announced TimescaleDB Enterprise , a commercially licensed, self-managed time-series database built on PostgreSQL for on-premises, edge and customer-managed cloud environments. The company is inviting early access prospects to join a waitlist at tigerdata.com/timescaledb-enterprise , with product access opening in the coming weeks and general availability planned for later this year.

Industries that depend on operational time-series data, including manufacturing, oil and gas, renewable energy, utilities and defense, increasingly need modern database infrastructure that runs locally. Legacy historian platforms that have dominated these sectors for two decades are reaching end of life. At the same time, regulatory requirements, data sovereignty mandates and security policies continue to prevent many of these organizations from adopting cloud-managed services. The result is a growing number of operations teams running open-source databases in production without commercial support, high availability or automated backups.

“Organizations running power grids, factories and oil fields generate enormous volumes of time-series data, and it is critical to have IT (enterprise) and OT (operational) data on premises or at the edge for analytics. Sending that data to a third-party cloud service is often a non-starter,” said Mike Freedman, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Tiger Data. “TimescaleDB Enterprise gives them production-grade database operations on infrastructure they control. It is PostgreSQL. Their data stays local, and when they are ready, Cloud Sync gives them a fully supported path from the edge to enterprise analytics in Tiger Cloud.”

TimescaleDB Enterprise combines the open-source TimescaleDB engine with a commercial operations layer: high-availability clustering with automatic failover, fully incremental backups with point-in-time recovery, a web-based admin console for provisioning and managing clusters, pre-configured Grafana dashboards for monitoring, and optional Cloud Sync for continuous replication to Tiger Cloud when connectivity is available. The product is built for air-gapped environments. Core database operations, including provisioning, failover, backup, recovery and monitoring, run without internet connectivity.

The database engine is PostgreSQL with the open-source TimescaleDB extension. Data is stored in standard PostgreSQL format and accessible via standard SQL. If a customer discontinues the commercial subscription, they retain full access to their data and can continue operating on the open-source stack. There are no proprietary data formats and no migration barriers.

“For years, the only options for these customers were to self-manage an unsupported open-source deployment or pay for a legacy historian with per-tag pricing and proprietary lock-in,” said Ramon Guiu, Head of Product and Sales at Tiger Data. “TimescaleDB Enterprise is a third option: commercially supported, built on open foundations and priced on compute capacity, not data volume. That changes the economics for organizations running dozens of sites.”

Tiger Data is inviting organizations deploying TimescaleDB in on-premises, edge or customer-managed cloud environments to join the early access waitlist at tigerdata.com/timescaledb-enterprise . Product access will open in the coming weeks. Early access participants receive direct engineering support and influence over the product roadmap ahead of general availability.

The announcement is being made at Hannover Messe 2026, the world’s largest industrial technology trade show, where Tiger Data is exhibiting at Booth L18 in Hall 14.

About Tiger Data

Tiger Data, the creators of TimescaleDB, develops the open-source time-series database built on PostgreSQL and operates Tiger Cloud, a managed database platform for time-series, analytics and AI workloads for the physical world. From on-premises and edge deployment with TimescaleDB Enterprise to centralized cloud analytics with Tiger Cloud, Tiger Data provides the data infrastructure for organizations that need to capture, store and analyze time-series data at every layer of their operations. Learn more at tigerdata.com.

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