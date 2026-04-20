Inductive Automation and Tiger Data Collaborate to Modernize the Industrial Historian Market

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inductive Automation and Tiger Data , the creators of TimescaleDB, today announced a strategic alliance to modernize the industrial historian market. The collaboration brings together two platforms that each cover the full span of industrial operations, from edge to cloud. Inductive Automation provides Ignition , the leading industrial application platform. Tiger Data provides TimescaleDB Enterprise , a commercially licensed, self-managed time-series database built on PostgreSQL with high availability, automated backups, monitoring and an admin console for on-premises and edge deployment. Tiger Cloud , Tiger Data's managed platform, provides centralized analytics across multiple sites. As part of the collaboration, Tiger Data has been named a Gold Technology Provider in Inductive Automation's Ignition Technology Ecosystem Program.

Industrial organizations across manufacturing, energy and oil and gas generate millions of data points per day across dozens of facilities. For decades, proprietary historians have been the default for storing this operational data, but the market is shifting. Legacy historian vendors are sunsetting key products, forcing organizations to re-evaluate infrastructure they've relied on for years. At the same time, the need to connect site-level data with enterprise analytics has exposed the limits of closed, per-tag licensing models and proprietary data formats.

"Industrial data doesn't stop at the plant gate, and neither should the infrastructure that manages it," said Mike Freedman, co-founder and chief technology officer of Tiger Data. "This collaboration connects three critical layers of industrial data for a modern end-to-end solution. Ignition is where data is first collected for thousands of industrial operations worldwide. TimescaleDB Enterprise gives organizations a SQL-native database at each industrial site, providing scale and performance yet with local control. And Tiger Cloud brings that data together across every facility for enterprise-wide visibility and analytics."

Ignition by Inductive Automation is used at 69% of Fortune 100 companies and deployed in more than 140 countries for SCADA, IIoT, MES and HMI applications. The platform spans from Ignition Edge for real-time capture at the equipment level to full Ignition gateways at the plant level, giving engineers a single open architecture across their entire operation. The Ignition community has been pairing TimescaleDB with Ignition independently since at least 2019, publishing open-source deployment guides, maintaining detailed production wikis and running TimescaleDB alongside Ignition at enterprise scale.

"We built Ignition on the belief that industrial software should be open and accessible, from the edge to the enterprise. Tiger Data shares that belief for the data layer," said Colby Clegg, chief executive officer of Inductive Automation and co-creator of Ignition. "Our users run facilities that generate millions of data points a day. They need time-series performance at that scale, full SQL access to their data and the ability to connect what happens at one site to what's happening across the business. This collaboration makes that possible."

Working together, the two companies will produce joint technical content including deployment guides, webinars and best-practice documentation for industrial time-series workloads. Tiger Data will participate in Ignition ecosystem events, including the Ignition Community Conference, and engage directly with the Inductive Automation community through forums, educational resources and reference architectures. The companies expect to announce further details on joint technical initiatives involving TimescaleDB Enterprise , Tiger Cloud and Ignition later this year.

The announcement is being made at Hannover Messe 2026, the world’s largest industrial technology trade show, where Tiger Data is exhibiting at Booth L18 in Hall 14.

About Tiger Data

Tiger Data, the creators of TimescaleDB, develops the open-source time-series database built on PostgreSQL and operates Tiger Cloud, a managed database platform for time-series, analytics and AI workloads for the physical world. From on-premises and edge deployment with TimescaleDB Enterprise to centralized cloud analytics with Tiger Cloud, Tiger Data provides the data infrastructure for organizations that need to capture, store and analyze time-series data at every layer of their operations. Learn more at tigerdata.com .

About Inductive Automation

Inductive Automation creates industrial software that empowers organizations to swiftly turn great ideas into reality by removing all technological and economic obstacles. By cross-pollinating IT with SCADA technologies, Inductive Automation created Ignition, the first universal industrial application platform with unlimited potential. Ignition empowers industrial organizations around the world and in virtually every industry, with an outstanding software platform and top-notch support. Learn more at inductiveautomation.com.

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