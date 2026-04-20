Silvaco Partners with ITRI to Support MCU Development and Startup Innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO, "Silvaco"), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). Under this collaboration, ITRI will adopt Silvaco's SmartSpice™ circuit simulation solution, supporting ITRI’s advanced microcontroller unit (MCU) development and startup acceleration initiatives.

ITRI, a world-leading R&D institution based in Taiwan, operates the Nankang IC Design Incubation Center, which fosters innovation in semiconductor technology and supports emerging companies in bringing breakthrough technologies to market. Through this partnership, ITRI has deployed Silvaco's SmartSpice platform within the incubator to enable precise circuit simulation and verification for next-generation MCU designs developed by startups within the incubator program.

"We are excited to partner with ITRI, an organization at the forefront of semiconductor innovation and startup development in Taiwan," said Jasvinder Singh, SVP and GM of EDA Business Unit at Silvaco. "This collaboration reflects Silvaco's commitment to empowering the next generation of semiconductor companies with industry-leading design tools. By providing ITRI's incubator with access to SmartSpice, we're helping accelerate the development of innovative MCU solutions and supporting the growth of promising startups in the semiconductor ecosystem."

Silvaco and ITRI are exploring additional partnership and collaboration opportunities to support startup success. The incubator center provides comprehensive support to emerging semiconductor companies, combining office space, technical resources, R&D support, and business development guidance.

"Silvaco's SmartSpice solution will be an invaluable resource for the startups in our incubator program," said Liang-Chia Cheng, Division Director of ITRI’s Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories. "As we continue to support the development of next-generation MCU technologies, having access to advanced circuit simulation tools is essential. This partnership with Silvaco will help our startups accelerate their development cycles and bring innovative products to market more efficiently."

SmartSpice is recognized as an industry-leading SPICE circuit simulator, offering advanced accuracy and performance for analog, mixed-signal, and RF circuit design. The solution is widely used across the semiconductor industry for critical applications including MCU development, power management, and complex SoC designs.

About Silvaco Group, Inc.

Silvaco is a provider of AI-enabled TCAD and EDA solutions, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Egypt, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Learn more at www.silvaco.com.

About ITRI

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is a world-leading R&D organization dedicated to innovating a better future. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan’s industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. Over the years, ITRI has incubated hundreds of startups and spinoffs, including well-known companies such as UMC and TSMC. Headquartered in Taiwan, ITRI also operates offices in the U.S., Germany, the UK, Japan, and Thailand. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will," and similar phrases as they relate to Silvaco are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silvaco and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Silvaco's views as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Silvaco disclaims any obligation to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Media Relations:

press@silvaco.com

Investor Relations:

Greg McNiff

investors@silvaco.com