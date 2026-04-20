While Others Are Testing AI, EASE Logistics Is Running It

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EASE Logistics has launched AMMI, a proprietary AI execution intelligence layer built into the company's operations that processes supply chain data in real time, automates compliance and enables decisions in seconds that previously took minutes. To date, the platform has operated at scale across over 40,000 tasks per week.

As a result of AMMI, the quote-to-confirmation time has dropped from five to six minutes to under 45 seconds. Opportunities from every customer, regardless of how they arrive, are now tracked and monitored in real time and suppliers trending toward crisis are flagged before they become one.

"We built AMMI because we wanted to be the easiest company to do logistics with, not just for our largest customers, but for everyone we serve," said Peter Coratola Jr. , President and CEO of EASE Logistics. "Whether you're moving 500 shipments a year or 5,000, you should have full visibility, full execution capability and the ability to set it up exactly how you want it. That's what AMMI gives our customers, and it's making us better on the inside too."

Due to EASE being a service logistics company and not a technology company, AMMI was not built to be sold as software. Built to meet the needs of and upskill the internal team, it was embedded into daily operations and has been running at scale ever since. As a result, customers benefit from the investment without having to build an agent of their own.

For shippers who want direct access, AMMI is also available as a customer-facing application. They can log in to see live shipment status across every plant and buyer, set custom thresholds and alerts, build their own reports and communicate directly with the EASE team. The account managers on the other side of those conversations are working with the same data, which further empowers them to come to the table with recommendations rather than solely updates.

EASE is an eight-time Inc. 5000 company and was ranked the No. 1 transportation company on Fortune's 2023 list of America's Most Innovative Companies.

For more information about AMMI or to request a demo, visit easelogistics.com .

About EASE Logistics

EASE Logistics is one of the largest privately held logistics companies in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 2014 by Peter Coratola Jr., EASE has grown into a nationally recognized logistics provider known for its innovation, service and proprietary technology. The company is an eight-time Inc. 5000 honoree and was named the No. 1 transportation company on Fortune's 2023 list of America's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com .

Contact:

Makayla Cruz

makayla@leadcoverage.com

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