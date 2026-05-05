EASE Logistics Names Ken Adamo Chief Strategy Officer to Lead Enterprise Technology and AI Strategy

– Two-time Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pro to Know to oversee AMMI platform roadmap and pricing intelligence –

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EASE Logistics (EASE) today announced that Ken Adamo has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), where he will lead enterprise strategy across technology platforms, pricing intelligence, artificial intelligence (AI) enablement, and long-term corporate growth initiatives.

In this role, Adamo will oversee the strategic roadmap for AMMI , EASE’s proprietary intelligence platform, with an initial focus on bringing AMMI Ship, the company’s AI-driven pricing engine, to full product state. He will also support the company’s continued evolution into a logistics enterprise built on speed, visibility and decision advantage for customers and carrier partners.

“EASE has built a strong reputation as an industry leader grounded in execution and operational strength,” said Ken. “I’m excited to join the company at a time when it’s advancing toward a technology-enabled logistics platform. Shippers need faster decisions and better visibility than ever before. EASE’s commitment to advancing data, AI, and platforms like AMMI creates a real opportunity to deliver smarter solutions and expand the impact EASE can have for customers, carriers, and partners.”

Adamo, a two-time Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pro to Know, brings more than a decade of leadership experience across freight analytics, pricing science and enterprise logistics strategy. Most recently, he served as chief of analytics and general manager for the shipper business at DAT Freight & Analytics. While there, he led market intelligence strategy and helped customers navigate dynamic freight conditions through data-driven insights. Prior to DAT, he led pricing and decision science teams at FedEx, developing forecasting and optimization models that improved network decision-making and profitability at scale. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Akron and an MBA from The Ohio State University.

“There's one DAT and one Ken Adamo, and tens of thousands of brokerages," said Peter Coratola Jr., CEO, EASE Logistics. "The fact that Ken pursued this opportunity says everything about where EASE is going and what we're building here. His experience translating data and market intelligence into actual products is exactly what we need to move AMMI forward. It says a lot about who we are today, and where we're going to be tomorrow.”

Adamo's appointment marks the latest step in EASE's push to move from logistics execution into a human-led, tech-enabled managed logistics model, where data, AI and pricing intelligence drive decisions for customers and carrier partners alike.

About EASE:

EASE takes an entirely different approach to logistics. Founded as a simple brokerage with a highly responsive and personalized customer service model, today it is a full-service logistics leader where humanity and technology drive. EASE is committed to delivering success 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, because getting it right makes all the difference. Visit easelogistics.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Makayla Cruz

LeadCoverage

makayla@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2327ffc6-aeef-436e-87a5-d79943deee65