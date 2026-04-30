EASE Logistics Releases First Automotive Freight Index, Warns of Renewed Volatility Across Automotive Supply Chains

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EASE Logistics (EASE) today released its first Automotive Freight Index , a quarterly analysis of freight trends and market conditions shaping the automotive supply chain. The Q1 2026 edition, themed "The Return of Volatility," finds that production instability, lead time disruption and rising transportation costs are converging at a moment when the industry anticipated smoother conditions.

After navigating microchip-related supply constraints through much of 2025, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) entered 2026 expecting a more predictable operating environment. That expectation has not held. EASE data shows that volume spikes are aligning with disruption events, cost-per-mile increases are tracking with diesel price movements and early signs of routing guide deterioration are emerging across carrier networks . C.H. Robinson's April 2026 freight market update independently confirms the dynamic, projecting truckload costs up 16 to 17 percent year over year and citing diesel price spikes as a sustained driver of carrier margin pressure.

A significant driver of the shift is a broad pullback from aggressive electric vehicle expansion. Major OEMs are reallocating production capacity toward hybrid and internal combustion engine vehicles, introducing week-to-week variability in manufacturing schedules that is cascading through supplier operations and freight demand. Industry analysts at Fastmarkets noted in March 2026 that the ongoing OEM EV strategy reset is a primary driver of North American production variability this year, with automakers reallocating capacity across powertrain types in real time.

"Production variability, lead time instability and rising costs aren't happening in isolation. They're hitting at the same time and compounding each other. The traditional planning models just aren't built for that, and the data is making that pretty clear," said Keith Ward , Chief Operating Officer, EASE Logistics.

Lead time instability is among the most consequential findings in the report. When supply chain timing breaks down, freight shifts to expedited and premium modes, and service reliability declines. Organizations without dense, pre-vetted carrier networks face greater exposure to high-cost spot procurement. The report identifies this dynamic, rather than component shortages, as the defining cost pressure in Q1 2026.

On the demand side, finished-vehicle sales projections for 2026 remain relatively flat, but stable consumer demand is not translating into cost stability. Rising diesel prices, tariff uncertainty, regulatory changes, insurance increases and continued carrier and driver exits are collectively driving Cost Per Load (CPL) higher and applying sustained upward pressure to spot market rates, even as contracted freight margins tighten.

The report's conclusion is direct: volatility is not a temporary disruption. It is a condition that must be planned for. EASE partners with automotive shippers to build dense, flexible carrier networks that reduce dependence on reactive spot procurement, keeping freight costs stable even as contracted margins tighten. For shippers ready to align transportation strategy with production fluctuations rather than react to them, EASE offers a direct consultation at https://easelogistics.com/contact-form/ .

The full Q1 2026 Automotive Freight Index is available at https://info.easelogistics.com/automotive-freight-index . .

About EASE Logistics

EASE takes an entirely different approach to logistics. Founded as a simple brokerage with a highly responsive and personalized customer service model, today it is a full-service logistics leader where humanity and technology drive. EASE is committed to delivering success 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, because getting it right makes all the difference. Visit easelogistics.com to learn more.

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