NN, Inc. Executive Management to Attend Data Center World 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that its executive management team will attend Data Center World 2026, the industry's premier conference for data center infrastructure and operations, taking place April 20–23, 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Key members of the executive management team in attendance will include Chief Executive Officer Harold Bevis, Chief Operating Officer Tim French, Chief Commercial Officer Tim Erro, and Chief Technical Officer - Machining, Auto, & Industrial Rob Esch. NN is attending the event to interface with industry leaders, build and deepen commercial and technical relationships across the industry, and gain deeper knowledge and understanding of next-generation technologies and innovations.

The Electric Grid and Data Center market has emerged as NN’s second largest market, and presents a strong growth opportunity that it is currently executing upon. NN has recently secured multiple new awards with leading global providers of AI infrastructure and data center computing equipment. The technical and performance requirements for AI and data center infrastructure products and componentry align well with the Company’s existing capabilities, equipment, and longstanding technical know-how. In particular, NN’s decades of liquid management and liquid cooling precisely fit the requirements of the AI and cloud computing industry.

Data Center World brings together thousands of operators, technologists, utilities, and innovators to tackle emerging challenges in cloud infrastructure, power systems, cooling technologies, and mission-critical operations.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China. For more information about the Company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

Investor Relations:

Joe Caminiti or Abe Plimpton

NNBR@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870