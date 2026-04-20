Press Release

Atos Helps Accelerate Threat-Led Security Operations with Google Threat Intelligence

Paris, France – April 20, 2026 – Atos , a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces the integration of Google Threat Intelligence into its global operations and cybersecurity services portfolio. This innovative collaboration equips organizations with earlier insight into emerging threats and the ability to prioritize and contain them more quickly.

Amid an increasingly complex threat landscape, businesses need intelligence they can operationalize to secure their AI-driven transformation, aligned with their sovereignty objectives.

By integrating Google Threat Intelligence across its 17 security operation centers (SOCs), its Threat Research Center and intelligence‑led services, Atos gives customers actionable, AI‑assisted insight at Google scale, accelerating detection and response and reducing false positives. The collaboration turns global signals into concrete protection and faster, more confident decisions for defenders.

Google Threat Intelligence is fully embedded within Atos' global Security Operations that combine 24/7 nearshore and offshore centers worldwide, staying ahead of modern threats.

Atos will provide:

Enhanced Threat Awareness - By leveraging Google's extensive intelligence repository, Atos supports clients real-time, actionable insights on new threats, allowing them to take proactive steps to defend against potential attacks.

By leveraging Google's extensive intelligence repository, Atos supports clients real-time, actionable insights on new threats, allowing them to take proactive steps to defend against potential attacks. Improved Operational Efficiency - The collaboration streamlines security operations, allowing organizations to focus on high-value decisions rather than data management. This boost in efficiency results in faster response times, lower costs, and greater productivity when addressing threats.

The collaboration streamlines security operations, allowing organizations to focus on high-value decisions rather than data management. This boost in efficiency results in faster response times, lower costs, and greater productivity when addressing threats. Robust Digital Risk Protection - Customers benefit from comprehensive monitoring features, including credential tracking, domain squatting protection, and data leak prevention, which help to ensure a robust defense against digital risks.

Customers benefit from comprehensive monitoring features, including credential tracking, domain squatting protection, and data leak prevention, which help to ensure a robust defense against digital risks. Tailored Security Solutions - Embedding Google Threat Intelligence in Atos’ existing security frameworks enables the development of customized solutions designed to meet the distinct requirements of diverse industries and organizations of varying sizes.

Günter Koinegg, global head of Cybersecurity Services, Atos, said: “Google Threat Intelligence is a powerful addition to our Threat Research Center, combining advanced analytics, AI and human expertise. Our threat intelligence capability to transform a tremendous amount of security data into actional cyber insight, underpins our threat-led detection, investigation and response services. Google Threat Intelligence enhances threat awareness, helping Atos SOC experts respond to threats in real time through AI-powered orchestration and automation.”

For over 25 years, Atos has been at the forefront of cybersecurity with a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services spanning from security advisory to security testing, hybrid cloud security, identity security, OT security, threat detection, investigation and response as well as emerging cyber solutions like post-quantum cryptography. Atos has been embedding AI-driven detection and triage to its MDR service as early as 2020.

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Atos Group’s cybersecurity products and services

As a global cybersecurity leader with more than 6,500 experts and 205 cybersecurity patents, Atos Group helps organizations navigate the evolving threat landscape with end-to-end, AI-powered security, enabling their pursuit of digital sovereignty and trust.

Cybersecurity services, delivered under the Atos brand, offer an integrated blend of strategic consulting, solution integration and continuous managed security services – spanning the entire security lifecycle. With a global network of 17 security operations centers (SOCs) processing more than 31 billion security events per day and serving over 2,000 trusted customers, Atos cybersecurity services deliver a proactive, globally informed approach to securing operations. Its teams operate with deep industry expertise across all sectors, ensuring robust data protection, regulatory compliance, and business continuity worldwide.

Cybersecurity products delivered under the Eviden brand consist of a sovereign portfolio built on three complementary areas of expertise: data encryption, identity and access management, and digital identity. Developed and manufactured in Europe, Eviden cybersecurity products comply with the highest European certification standards to safeguard sensitive data, secure digital access and protect the identities across users, systems, and connected devices.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 61,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (pro forma for the disposal of Advanced Computing activities), operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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