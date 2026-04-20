Landmark AACOM Report Shows Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine are Driving Innovation in Health Research

Bethesda, MD, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research conducted at the nation’s colleges of osteopathic medicine (COMs) is expanding rapidly, addressing national health priorities and generating evidence with direct relevance for patient care and community health, according to a new report released today by the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM).

The report, titled Research at Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine: Inventory, Analysis and Future Directions, is the first comprehensive national examination of research activities across AACOM's member institutions and showcases the distinct and vital role COM research plays in shaping better health for patients and communities.



“Our nation needs research that improves health where people live and receive care,” said AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain, DO. “Research at COMs is community-engaged by design, making it uniquely suited to address real-world health challenges and contribute meaningfully to the national research landscape. This report marks the first time our community’s impact has been measured at this scale—and it shows a field ready to play a much larger role in improving health for all.”

In partnership with the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation, this first edition of the COM Research Report maps the scope, focus and reach of COM‑affiliated research, drawing upon three complementary analyses—a national research inventory, a bibliometric study of scholarly output and an examination of federal National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding. Together, these studies describe the landscape of COM research and offer evidence-based strategies to advance COM-led innovations that improve care delivery for patients, communities and health systems.



COM-affiliated research plays a critical role in advancing research that improves care delivery, supports physician training and addresses our country’s needs for health and wellness. The findings document a growing, mission-driven research portfolio that is deeply aligned with community health needs and generates evidence that advances patient care, medical education and population health.

Key insights include:

COM research activity is strongly aligned with national priorities. Focus areas include neuroscience, mental and behavioral health, medical education, workforce development and care for rural and underserved populations.

611 funded projects reported; 20.4 per COM on average (range 0–203); MSUCOM (33.2%) and Rowan-Virtua SOM (18.5%) hold the largest shares.

COM-affiliated researchers publish actively, in a wide range of institutions, topics and journals. The top five COMs (MSUCOM, UNT Health Fort Worth TCOM, WesternU/COMP, OU-HCOM and LECOM) and their campuses account for 37 percent of all unique works.

COM researchers hold first or last authorship in about 60 percent of publications, comparable to a reference sample of allopathic schools (62 percent).

Between 85 and 91 percent of COMs reported at least one NIH grant application from 2022-2024 across multiple institutes, and between 64 and 75 percent reported at least one award.

The top five parent institutions by application volume—OU-HCOM, Rowan-Virtua SOM, WesternU/COMP, OSU-COM and UNT Health–TCOM—account for 60.4 % of all institute-level applications.

Alongside the report, AACOM published the COM Research Directory, an initial database of COM-affiliated funded research projects and other activities. This tool allows users to explore the work conducted at COM to learn, connect and collaborate.

The report additionally outlines strategies to leverage the untapped potential of COM research, which include strengthening the research pipeline, expanding collaborative research networks, aligning funding strategies with mission‑driven agencies and seeking mission-oriented funding streams.

Key among these strategies seeks broader engagement with the NIH, as COMs receive just 0.1 percent of NIH grants, in striking comparison to the 40 percent sent to allopathic schools, and its leaders are markedly underrepresented in NIH decision-making groups, with just three seats held by osteopathic physicians and 213 held by allopathic physicians.



AACOM is working to address these barriers to bolster research pathways at COMs that improve health for communities with the greatest needs and ensure parity for osteopathic physicians.



“Our community can move this high-quality work into venues where it can shape policy, practice and health with the right alignment. Our potential to improve health for Americans most in need is enormous,” Cain said.



Explore the full report, key findings and recommendations at aacom.org/2026COMResearchReport. Navigate the COM Research Directory here: aacom.org/COMResearchDirectory.

About AACOM:

Founded in 1898, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) is the leading voice for the education and training of physicians who practice osteopathic medicine in settings across the medical spectrum—from primary care to the full range of medical specialties. We support our member colleges of osteopathic medicine in their efforts to attract and train individuals who are fueled by a desire to make a difference in our healthcare system by treating the whole person and building a future emphasizing health and wellness for all people. Today, more than 38,000 future physicians—close to 30 percent of all U.S. medical students—are being educated at one of our 43 accredited colleges of osteopathic medicine, encompassing 70 teaching locations in 36 states. To learn more about AACOM, please visit our website.