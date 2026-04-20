Arctic Wolf Introduces Decipio, a Community Tool to Catch Credential Theft with Defense‑First AI

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today announced the release of Decipio, a community‑shared defensive cybersecurity tool designed to help security teams catch attackers at the moment they attempt to steal credentials inside a network.

Credential theft remains one of the most common ways cyberattacks begin and one of the hardest to detect early. Arctic Wolf’s annual threat report repeatedly finds stolen credentials as a primary initial access vector. Decipio was built to break that pattern by exposing credential‑stealing activity early in the process, rather than after stolen credentials have already been used to move laterally or cause damage.

“As attackers automate faster and operate more quietly, defenders can’t afford to only respond after the damage is done,” said Ismael Valenzuela, VP of Threat Intelligence Research at Arctic Wolf. “Decipio represents a defense-first approach to AI-powered attacks that is designed to catch threat actors the moment they reveal themselves and gives defenders the home-field advantage. By sharing this tool with the community, we’re inviting practitioners to help shape how AI is applied responsibly in cyber defense.”

Unlike traditional detection approaches that focus on post‑compromise behavior, Decipio establishes a simple, early‑warning tripwire that is designed to reveal attackers when they attempt to steal credentials using common Windows network techniques such as LLMNR and NBT‑NS abuse. The signal is binary, requires minimal tuning, and is designed to deliver clear, high‑confidence evidence for rapid investigation.

Decipio will be introduced publicly during the SANS AI Summit, where Arctic Wolf will present alongside leading security researchers and practitioners. Decipio is being released as a limited, gated community beta with access reviewed and granted to verified defenders.

In an era of large‑scale scraping and automated reuse by AI, fully open‑sourcing defensive tools can unintentionally accelerate the very techniques defenders are trying to detect and prevent. Gated access allows Arctic Wolf to share meaningful defensive capability with verified practitioners while helping ensure it is used responsibly.

For more information or to request access to Decipio, visit https://arcticwolf.com/decipio/.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI‑driven automation with expert‑validated precision, Arctic Wolf takes ownership of cyber risk—so organizations can operate with confidence, control, and the freedom to innovate.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Back

PR@arcticwolf.com

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