Verusen Appoints Kevin Epp as Principal Functional Consultant, Expanding MRO Inventory Optimization Expertise

ATLANTA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen, a global leader in AI-driven supply chain and MRO inventory optimization , today announced the appointment of Kevin Epp as Principal Functional Consultant. Epp brings more than 20 years of supply chain expertise to Verusen, with deep specialization in MRO inventory optimization, enterprise asset management , and the implementation of solutions including the Maximo Application Suite, Maximo Inventory Optimization, SAP PM, and SAP HANA across industries including Oil & Gas, Mining, Energy & Utilities, and Manufacturing.

Prior to joining Verusen, Kevin served as Customer Success Technical Specialist at IBM, where he led the MRO Inventory Optimization delivery team and provided mentorship to consultants across functional, technical, and project management disciplines. Throughout his career, he has partnered with some of the world’s most prominent industrial organizations, including ExxonMobil, Dow, Newmont, BP, Vale, and TVA, helping them unlock measurable value through optimized inventory strategies and enterprise supply chain best practices.

Kevin’s background spans multiple high-impact roles. As a Senior Functional Consultant, he conducted design workshops and led implementations of MRO Inventory Optimization solutions for clients across a range of industries. He also served as Technical Consultant and Development Lead, directing teams that built web-enabled tools for inventory cataloging, BOM management, procurement, and inventory operations for a global Oil & Gas services company. He holds APICS certification in Supply Chain Management.

“Kevin brings a rare combination of deep technical knowledge and real-world implementation experience that will directly accelerate value for our customers,” said Jeremiah Woodford, Chief Revenue Officer at Verusen. “His hands-on expertise deploying and optimizing MRO inventory solutions for some of the largest industrial enterprises in the world, paired with his deep Maximo knowledge, makes him an exceptional addition to our team. As Verusen continues to scale, Kevin’s leadership will be instrumental in helping our clients achieve faster time-to-value and lasting supply chain impact.”

“I’ve spent over two decades helping organizations optimize their MRO inventory, and I’ve seen firsthand how much untapped value remains in most enterprise supply chains,” said Epp. “What drew me to Verusen is the platform’s ability to turn AI-driven insights into actionable decisions, without the lengthy implementation timelines and heavy IT lift that have historically slowed adoption. I look forward to working closely with Verusen’s customers to help them achieve leaner, more resilient supply chain operations.”

Kevin Epp is based in Boise, Idaho, and will work closely with Verusen’s global client portfolio spanning the Mining & Metals, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, and Manufacturing sectors.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading AI-native SaaS company transforming MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) supply chains for asset-intensive, global enterprises’ procurement, sourcing, and operations teams to optimize MRO and spare parts management. Leveraging AI Agents, LLMs, and ML, Verusen transforms messy data into insights – reducing costs, mitigating risk, and improving uptime. Customers achieve 20% lower working capital and 2.8% improvement in asset uptime within months. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 2024 and 2025 and one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on X/Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn.

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