Marigold Appoints Elizabeth Smalley as Chief AI Officer and Pat Jenakanandhini as Chief Product & Technology Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marigold, a global marketing technology company focused on helping growing businesses build stronger customer relationships, today announced the appointments of Elizabeth Smalley as Chief AI Officer and Pat Jenakanandhini as Chief Product & Technology Officer. The dual appointments reflect Marigold's accelerating investment in artificial intelligence and product innovation across its commercial portfolio of Campaign Monitor, Emma, and Vuture.

"Elizabeth and Pat bring exactly the combination of expertise we need as we move into this next chapter," said Lisa Mayr, CEO of Marigold. "Elizabeth's deep background in AI and data strategy, paired with Pat's experience scaling product organizations and driving engineering excellence, will strengthen our ability to deliver intelligent, high-impact marketing solutions to the customers who depend on us."





Elizabeth Smalley, Chief AI Officer

As Chief AI Officer, Smalley will lead global AI and data strategy across both Marigold's product suite and its internal operations, driving the integration of intelligent capabilities that help marketers personalize engagement, optimize campaigns, and unlock measurable growth.

Smalley brings over a decade of experience at the intersection of artificial intelligence, data strategy, and product leadership. Most recently, as Chief Product Officer at Marigold, she led global product strategy and innovation across the company's platforms. Prior to Marigold, she launched FDA-approved AI tools for clinical use at Teladoc Health and drove real-world data innovations in life sciences at ArisGlobal, giving her a grounded, outcomes-focused approach to AI implementation.

"Marketers today are sitting on more data than ever, but turning that data into meaningful customer relationships requires the right intelligence behind it," said Smalley. "I'm excited to help Marigold's customers unlock that potential and make every interaction more relevant and impactful."





Pat Jenakanandhini, Chief Product & Technology Officer

As Chief Product & Technology Officer, Jenakanandhini will oversee product vision, engineering execution, and technology strategy across Marigold's portfolio, ensuring the company delivers scalable, customer-centric solutions that drive measurable results.

Jenakanandhini is a seasoned technology and product executive with extensive experience scaling B2B SaaS companies. Most recently, he served as CPTO at Tripleseat, where he drove significant new revenue growth, led company-wide AI adoption across R&D, and delivered measurable gains in engineering productivity and throughput. He previously held executive roles at ArisGlobal, Accruent, and BlueCielo, where he led M&A integration and cloud transformations.

"We are at a moment where the gap between what's possible and what most marketing technology products actually deliver has never been wider. Marigold has the customers, the talent, and the portfolio to close that gap," said Jenakanandhini.

About Marigold

Marigold is a fast-growing marketing technology company helping growing businesses build stronger customer relationships through its three core platforms: Emma, Campaign Monitor, and Vuture. We deliver powerful tools for email, SMS, and marketing automation that elevate engagement and drive real results.

CONTACT:

Morghan Cope

press@meetmarigold.com

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