Education Slate Announced for MD&M South 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MD&M South 2026, the premier event for manufacturing professionals, is set to deliver an exceptional lineup of keynote presentations, featuring industry leaders addressing critical topics in advanced manufacturing, automation, and innovation. Taking place on April 22-23, 2026, at the Charlotte Convention Center, this year’s event promises to inspire and educate attendees with cutting-edge insights and practical strategies.

The Initiative Graveyard: Why Big Rollouts Die, and How to Keep Yours Alive

Opening the keynote slate on April 22 is Logan McKnight, a MedTech advisor, exploring how organizations may have a graveyard of initiatives that launched with executive sponsorship and a vendor demo that wowed the room. This session shows exactly where, and how to fix it. Attendees will learn why initiatives often fail and how to build the structural foundation necessary for long-term success.

Leveraging VR, AI & Robotics to Solve Automation Challenges

The following day, Steven King, CEO, Blue Sky Robotics, will discuss how virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and robotics are transforming automation. This keynote will provide actionable insights into overcoming automation challenges and driving efficiency in manufacturing processes.

“MD&M South 2026 is a platform for innovation, collaboration, and growth, and generates insights into the crucial conversations shaping the future of manufacturing,” says Steve Everly, Group Event Director, Manufacturing by Informa. “This year’s keynote speakers bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will empower attendees to tackle the challenges of today’s manufacturing landscape and embrace the opportunities of tomorrow.”





Sessions for Education and Development

Conrad Leiva, VP Ecosystem and Workforce, CESMII - The Smart Manufacturing Institute, and Tim Stuart, President, Visual Decisions, will host a talk entitled “Diving Deeper into Lean and Smart Manufacturing Synergies,” highlighting powerful combination of timeless lean principles and the latest digital technologies to reducing waste and variability in manufacturing processes.

On Thursday, April 23, “The Six Traits of Highly Successful Emerging Brand/Contract Manufacturing Relationships,” presented by Ron Puvak, Executive Director, Contract Packaging Association, digs deep into the best practices on emergent brands and contract manufacturing partners and what both parties can do to increase the value of these vital and evolving supply chain relationships.

The same day, an interactive panel, “Building Tomorrow’s Manufacturing Workforce: Strategies to Prepare, Attract, and Keep Top Talent,” featuring Maria Satira, Vice President, Marketing and Talent Programming, Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance; Leeanne Hudson, Focal Point Business Leadership Coach, Hudson Tide Consulting Inc; Miranda Craig, Regional Vice President, South Carolina, Manufacturing Extension Partnership; and Isela Lopez Human Resources Manager, Power Technique North America- Rock Hill Product Company, and moderated by Jason Connell, Global Lean Continuous Improvement Leader, Doosan Bobcat, will examine how manufacturers can rethink talent pipelines, from early engagement in schools and technical programs to reskilling current employees for advanced automation, AI-driven operations, and smart manufacturing roles. Speakers will share real-world strategies that improve retention, such as career pathway visibility, leadership development, purpose-driven culture, and modern training methods that match how today’s workers learn.

For more information and to register, visit the website for MD&M South 2026 .

About MD&M

MD&M, organized by Manufacturing by Informa, is the leading group of business events across the U.S. for professionals in medical, critical and advanced manufacturing. United under one brand, MD&M is the premier platform where professionals meet, learn and collaborate to drive innovations in life-saving devices, cutting-edge technologies and advanced manufacturing processes. Founded in 1985, the MD&M portfolio includes MD&M West , MD&M East , MD&M South and MD&M Midwest . Focusing on fostering collaboration across regions and sectors, MD&M is dedicated to empowering professionals through year-round engagement, advanced matchmaking technology and specialized events that reflect the ever-evolving needs of the industry.

About Manufacturing by Informa

Manufacturing by Informa, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Contact:

Manufacturing by Informa

pr.ime@informa.com

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