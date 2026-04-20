Saia Expands Northeast Network with New Terminal in Pennsylvania

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) a leading provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, announced the opening of its newest terminal in York, Pennsylvania, further enhancing the company’s growing network in the Northeast. The new facility commenced operations today.

The York terminal features 74 doors, expanding Saia’s capacity to support increased shipment volumes while improving transit times and service reliability for customers throughout central Pennsylvania and surrounding markets.

“Expanding our network in key markets like York allows us to better serve our customers with the speed, reliability and flexibility they expect from Saia,” said Saia Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar. “This new facility strengthens our Northeast coverage and positions us to support continued growth across the region.”

Strategically located to serve one of Pennsylvania’s key distribution corridors, the York terminal enhances connectivity between major metropolitan areas in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The additional capacity will enable more efficient freight movement while supporting local and regional businesses with dependable LTL service.

The opening of the York facility reflects Saia’s ongoing commitment to thoughtfully expanding its nationwide network to meet customer demand and deliver best-in-class service.

For more information about Saia and its freight and logistics capabilities, visit Saia.com.

About Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is a full-service freight and logistics provider with a national footprint built to deliver reliable, flexible shipping solutions. With industry-leading operations and a strong emphasis on the customer experience, the company helps keep freight - and businesses - moving. Saia offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company operates 214 terminals across the country. Saia has repeatedly been recognized for its people-centric, safety-driven, and sustainability-minded focus. For more information on Saia Inc., visit Saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Senior Marketing and Corporate Affairs Specialist

Phone: 770-232-4069 Email: jjump@saia.com