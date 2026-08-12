Saia Earns Two 2026 Logistics Management Quest for Quality Awards

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc., (NASDAQ: SAIA) a leading transportation provider, has earned two 2026 Quest for Quality Awards from Logistics Management magazine, receiving top honors in the National LTL and Expedited Motor Carriers categories. The recognition reflects the confidence of the logistics and supply chain professionals who rely on Saia every day to deliver reliable, high-quality transportation solutions.

Now in its 42nd year, Logistics Management’s Quest for Quality Awards are widely regarded as one of the transportation and logistics industry's most respected measures of customer satisfaction and service excellence. Unlike many industry awards, recipients are selected directly by Logistics Management readers, the transportation and supply chain professionals who evaluate the carriers and logistics providers they trust to move freight around the world.

"Earning this recognition directly from our customers makes these awards especially meaningful," said Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our employees across the network who work every day to deliver reliable service, operational excellence and innovative transportation solutions. We're grateful for the trust our customers place in us and remain committed to exceeding their expectations."

The Quest for Quality survey evaluates carriers across several key performance criteria, including on-time performance, value, customer service, information technology, and equipment and operations. The awards recognize transportation providers that consistently deliver exceptional service and earn the confidence of their customers.

The recognition comes as Saia continues to expand its nationwide network and invest in technology that enhances the customer experience. Earlier this year, the company introduced Saia REV (Rapid, Expanded, Visible), a strategic initiative designed to deliver faster transit times, expanded logistics capabilities, and enhanced shipment visibility through continued investments in technology and operational excellence.

"Recognition like this reinforces that our investments are making a meaningful difference for our customers," Ramu added. "As we continue growing our network and strengthening our capabilities, our focus remains the same: providing dependable, best-in-class transportation solutions backed by exceptional service."

Saia's recognition is featured in the August 2026 issue of Logistics Management alongside other top-performing transportation providers. For more information about Saia visit saia.com.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is a full-service freight and logistics provider with a national footprint built to deliver reliable, flexible shipping solutions. With industry-leading operations and a strong emphasis on the customer experience, the company helps keep freight - and businesses - moving. Saia offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, brokered truckload, expedited transportation, and other logistics services. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company operates 218 terminals providing national service. Saia has repeatedly been recognized for its people-centric, safety-driven, and sustainability-minded focus. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit Saia.com. For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Communications

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com