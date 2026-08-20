Saia Announces the Recipients of its 2026 Student Scholarship Program

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2026 scholarship program, awarding $75,000 to students pursuing higher education. The annual program provides financial assistance to eligible employees and their dependents.

This year's recipients include employees and dependents from across Saia's nationwide network. Honorees were chosen for achievements that reflect a strong commitment to education, leadership and service. Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $800,000 in scholarships to over 350 recipients.

The following students were each awarded a scholarship:

Alley Barry of Conover, North Carolina

Amanda Valdes of Homestead, Florida

Angelina Lozano of Fate, Texas

Annalise Carrasquillo of Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Brandon Kennedy of Waskom, Texas

Brianna Shill of Draper, Utah

Dalton Jackson of Roseboro, North Carolina

Delmy Zelaya of Spring, Texas

Jayden Rios of Tucson, Arizona

Jeffrey Mayer-Hodge of Reno, Nevada

Kaitlyn Fall of Jackson, Michigan

Kaycie Hollrah of St. Charles, Missouri

Ryker Berry of Nederland, Texas

Norbert Krajewski of Inverness, Florida

Nyera Wilson of Ladson, South Carolina

Shane Thoma of Wellsburg, West Virginia

Sofia Banuelos-Escamilla of Henderson, Nevada

Taylor Brockman of West Palm Beach, Florida

Tristyn Leger of Lafayette, Louisiana



"I want to congratulate this year's scholarship recipients for their outstanding accomplishments," said President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe. "These students have demonstrated a strong commitment to academic excellence, leadership and serving their communities. We are proud to support them as they continue their educational journeys and look forward to seeing all they accomplish in the future."

Applications are reviewed by an independent selection committee, which considers each applicant's essay quality, communication skills and letters of recommendation, among other factors. The scholarship program reflects Saia's ongoing commitment to investing in its people and their families while supporting the next generation of leaders.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is a full-service freight and logistics provider with a national footprint built to deliver reliable, flexible shipping solutions. With industry-leading operations and a strong emphasis on the customer experience, the company helps keep freight - and businesses - moving. Saia offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, brokered truckload, expedited transportation, and other logistics services. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company operates 218 terminals providing national service. Saia has repeatedly been recognized for its people-centric, safety-driven, and sustainability-minded focus. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit Saia.com. For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Communications

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com