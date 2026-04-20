An Overlooked Detail That Can Make or Break Your Outdoor Space

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) From fully equipped outdoor kitchens to cozy lounge seating and thoughtfully designed landscaping, outdoor living upgrades have become some of the most sought-after renovations for today’s homeowners. There’s one detail, though, that’s surprisingly often overlooked: heat.

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Though backyards, patios and decks are increasingly expected to function as extensions of interior living spaces, rather than occasional warm-weather escapes, nearly 92% of respondents in a survey of more than 2,000 homeowners conducted by Atomik Research on behalf of Brom i c Heating, a global leader in premium infrared outdoor heating appliances, said their outdoor areas have untapped potential, suggesting it could play a bigger role in daily life than it does today.

Homeowners are prioritizing furniture, lighting and fire features when planning for their outdoor spaces, with just 23% of homeowners ranking outdoor heating as a top priority. Despite this, 67% of survey respondents confirmed heating would have the biggest impact on extending outdoor usage – especially in the evenings when the sun sets and temperatures drop.

Many homeowners don’t think about outdoor heating until after their space is finished and they are left in the cold. To simplify the planning of outdoor living spaces and ensure invisible features like heating are considered as early as the visible elements, Bromic offers a complimentary de sign s e rvice alongside its best-in-class product portfolio that gives homeowners unmatched flexibility to create inspired spaces.

End-to-end support ensures an optimized layout, proper installation and alignment with your budget and design aesthetic. Whether classic or contemporary, built-in and freestanding heating options are designed to complement the existing architecture and provide performance that can extend memorable outdoor moments from season to season.

Explore these outdoor heating solutions and experience the complete portfolio at brom i c.com .

Contemporary Design with Illuminating Elegance

The built-in and freestanding Eclipse S mart-Heat C ollection seamlessly blends sculptural elegance with dual functionality, combining 2,900 watts of radiant heat and dimmable LED ambient light. Its standout features include a sleek circular design and ceramic-glass face to bring a modern, luxurious touch to any space.

Seamless Integration with Effortless Harmony

The Platinum Smart-He a t Colle ction , available in electric, marine and gas models, is crafted in premium stainless steel with a sleek ceramic-glass face – bringing refined design and unmatched performance to environments ranging from private patios and coastal residences to luxury vessels.

Distinctive Form with Powerful Impact

Available in electric, gas, built-in and freestanding models, the Tung sten Smart-He a t Collection pairs lasting performance with timeless style. Crafted from durable 304-grade stainless steel and finished with a signature honeycomb mesh face, the design blends enduring strength with contemporary elegance for any outdoor setting.

Intelligent Design for Meaningful Connections

Achieve precise control of your outdoor heating experience with Affinity Sm a rt-Heat Controls , which offer 1% incremental adjustments and compatibility with most home or building automation systems. Easily program timers and zones to maintain the ideal temperature and atmosphere in any outdoor setting.

Experience customizable control including:

Timer and schedule settings

Heater grouping within zones and multiple sites

Voice control integration

Connection with home automation or building management systems





Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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