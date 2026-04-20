NADP appoints first dentist to lead dental informatics program

DALLAS, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Dental Plans has appointed Lauren Gritzer, DDS, MPH, as director of dental informatics and plan operations, the first dentist to hold a permanent staff position at the organization.

“Dr. Gritzer brings an exceptional combination of clinical expertise, informatics leadership and systems-level thinking,” said Michael Adelberg, NADP executive director. “Her ability to translate complex data and policy requirements into clear, operational solutions will be a tremendous asset to NADP and the communities we serve.”

A dental public health specialist, Gritzer’s work has focused on strengthening prevention infrastructure, supporting workforce development and advancing medical-dental integration through data-driven approaches. She has led evaluation and performance reporting for multisite oral health initiatives serving dental health professional shortage areas and underserved populations. Her experience also includes supporting statewide implementation of value-based care transformation initiatives for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working with hundreds of ambulatory medical providers to integrate quality measurement, reporting systems and patient-centered care models.

In her new role, Gritzer will focus on advancing dental informatics capabilities that help organizations move from data collection to meaningful action. She will also facilitate NADP’s two workgroups focused on plan operations and electronic data interchange. She views informatics as a practical tool — one that improves workflow, supports better decision-making, reduces inefficiencies and enables teams to collaborate more effectively.

Gritzer said, “I was drawn to this role because it brings together many of the areas I’ve worked in over the years, including dentistry, public health, practice transformation and data. When I came into dentistry after working in medicine, I realized we do not have the same infrastructure. I’m excited about the opportunity to help move that forward in a way that makes care more comprehensive, coordinated and effective — and ultimately better for patients.”

The appointment underscores NADP’s commitment to strengthening data infrastructure and operational strategy to support more coordinated, effective and equitable oral health care.

About NADP

NADP is the largest non-profit trade association focused exclusively on the dental benefits industry. NADP members provide dental HMO, dental PPO, dental indemnity, and dental savings plan products to more than 200 million Americans with dental benefits. NADP members include the entire spectrum of dental carriers: companies that provide both medical and dental coverage, companies that provide only dental coverage, major national, regional, and single state companies, as well as companies organized as non-profit plans.

CONTACT:

Michael Adelberg

NADP Executive Director

(972) 457-1554

madelberg@nadp.org