Rumble Cloud Deploys First OpenClaw Integration with MoonPay on Neutral Infrastructure

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM), the Freedom-First technology platform, today announced the launch of the OpenClaw Starter package on Rumble Cloud. The new offering provides customers with a pre-configured hosted deployment that includes compute, storage, a public IP address, built-in web interface, and guided onboarding, making it easier to run personal AI agents on an independent infrastructure. Users can choose their preferred AI model, optionally connect Telegram, and deploy an AI agent without managing complex infrastructure setup.

The OpenClaw Starter package on Rumble Cloud is the first hosted environment to ship with the MoonPay Agent pre-loaded, giving AI agents the ability to check wallet balances, monitor transactions, and transact with MoonPay's crypto payments infrastructure directly. MoonPay's agent infrastructure is built on the Open Wallet Standard, an open-source wallet layer created by MoonPay with contributions from Tether, PayPal, OKX, Ripple, Mysten Labs, Solana Foundation, Ethereum Foundation, among others.

“AI should not be limited to closed ecosystems or controlled by a handful of large platforms,” said Rumble CEO, Chris Pavlovski. “This integration is designed for crypto-native communities, privacy-focused users, and anyone interested in AI agents without the complexity of self-hosting hardware. With OpenClaw on Rumble Cloud, users can deploy AI agents on neutral infrastructure, where control of compute, data, and experience, lays in the hands of the user.”

The OpenClaw Starter Package includes four shared vCPUs, 4 GiB RAM, 25 GiB storage, a public IP address, and the full OpenClaw pre-configured image.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a Freedom-First technology platform with a mission to protect a free and open internet. The platform spans cloud, AI, and digital media, including its namesake video service, and is built on a foundation of customer independence and free speech.



Contact: press@rumble.com

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