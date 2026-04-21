Cabka Reports Solid Start to 2026 With Improved Profitability in Q1

Amsterdam, 21 April 2026. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries “Cabka”, or the “Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, announces its trading update for the first quarter of 2026.

Sales for Q1 2026 reached €47.3 million, an increase of 7% compared to Q1 2025 (€44.1 million). The continued execution of our strategy, combined with disciplined cost management, resulted in significantly improved profitability compared to the prior year.

Cabka’s Portfolio segment in Europe showed a positive trend in Q1, with revenues increasing 10% year-on-year, while in the US, Portfolio revenues declined 18%, in line with expectations. The strengthened US sales organization continues to build pipeline, with momentum expected to improve over the course of the year.

Pooling & Customized Solutions in Europe remained broadly stable (-1% year-on-year), with solid underlying performance offset by a strong prior-year comparative.

Contract Manufacturing in Europe grew strongly, up 32% year-on-year. The US continued its strategic shift towards Contract Manufacturing to drive higher capacity utilization. Programs launched in H2 2025 contributed in their first full quarter, supporting utilization gains at the St. Louis facility.

The ECO segment remained stable year-on-year (+1% year-on-year), as higher product sales were offset by lower recycling fees, with continued demand for sustainable construction and road safety solutions.

Alexander Masharov, CEO, commented: “Q1 2026 marks a solid start to the year, with a clear improvement in sales and profitability, reflecting the consistent execution of our strategy. Order intake across segments developed positively, providing good visibility for the coming quarter.

We reiterate our guidance for 2026, expecting an improvement in revenues and a higher EBITDA margin compared to 2025. We remain focused on disciplined execution and cash generation as we navigate the volatile geopolitical environment.”

For more information, please contact:

Investor & Media contact:

investor-affairs@cabka.com

https://investors.cabka.com/

Commercial contact:

info@cabka.com

www.cabka.com

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), such as pallets and large container solutions sustainability across the logistics chain. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach, closing the loop from waste to recycling to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center, it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity to maximize the use of recycled plastics by bringing them back into the production loop. Cabka is fully equipped to capture value across the full chain from waste to end products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ‘’forward-looking statements’’. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ‘’believes’’, ‘’estimates’’, ‘’plans’’, ‘’projects’’, ‘’anticipates’’, ‘’expects’’, ‘’intends’’, ‘’may’’, ‘’will’’ or ‘’should’’ or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

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