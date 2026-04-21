Novarra Announces Expansion into Sports Tokenization, Launching Infrastructure to Unlock Global Capital Access for Athletes and Sports Assets

Frisco, Texas, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarra, an institutional digital asset infrastructure platform focused on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, today announced the expansion of its platform into the global sports sector—introducing a new framework designed to unlock capital access across professional sports, collegiate athletics, and athlete-driven economic models.

The initiative will be led by Paul Hudson, VP of Global Sports & Strategic Partnerships, and will focus on structuring tokenized access to sports-related assets, including athlete-driven revenue streams, infrastructure, media rights, and commercial agreements.

A Structural Shift in Sports Capital

The global sports industry represents one of the largest and most recognizable asset classes in the world, yet access to its economic value remains largely concentrated among ownership groups, private equity, and traditional financing channels.

Novarra’s expansion into sports tokenization introduces a new capital formation model—enabling organizations and athletes to structure participation in real-world revenue streams and connect them to a broader, global investor base.

“Sports is one of the most valuable yet under-accessed asset classes in global finance,” said Paul Hudson. “Tokenization provides the infrastructure to unlock that value—expanding access while maintaining governance and control.”

Institutional Infrastructure for Sports Assets

Novarra’s platform enables the structuring, issuance, and lifecycle management of asset-backed digital instruments tied to sports-related economic activity.

Applications include:

Athlete-driven income and NIL structures

Stadium and facility development financing

Media, sponsorship, and licensing revenue participation

Franchise and brand-related economic exposure

All offerings are designed with a focus on:

Asset-backed integrity

Institutional-grade governance

Compliance-first architecture

Transparent reporting and lifecycle management

Launch of Elite Athlete Capital Club (EACC)

As part of the initiative, Novarra is introducing the Elite Athlete Capital Club (EACC)—a platform designed to educate and enable sports agents and athletes to participate in this new capital model.

EACC provides:

Institutional training on tokenized capital structures

Access to deal flow and structured opportunities

Integrated execution infrastructure through Novarra’s platform

A revenue participation model for agents

The program is expected to accelerate adoption across both professional and collegiate sports ecosystems.

Positioning Sports as a Global Capital Market

By combining real-world asset tokenization with institutional infrastructure, Novarra aims to position sports as a globally accessible capital market—bridging the gap between asset value and capital access.

“Tokenization is not a replacement for traditional finance—it is an evolution of it,” said a Novarra spokesperson. “Our focus is on building the infrastructure that allows sports assets to participate in a broader, more dynamic capital ecosystem.” – Kristy Kerns Executive Vice President

Looking Ahead

Novarra’s sports tokenization initiative represents a broader strategy to expand real-world asset access across high-value, globally recognized sectors.

With increasing institutional interest in asset-backed digital structures, the company believes sports will become a key category within the evolving RWA landscape.

About Novarra

Novarra is an institutional digital asset infrastructure platform specializing in real-world asset tokenization, liquidity routing, and governance-driven capital formation.

The company provides end-to-end infrastructure for structuring, issuing, and managing asset-backed digital instruments aligned with institutional standards.