3D Seismic Survey Materially Expands Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery Target Area

3D seismic defines 14.2 sq. km structural closure and broader 28 sq. km Lawson Complex, adding large-scale potential to Canada’s first subsurface Natural Hydrogen system

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity To Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRA: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that preliminary results from a recently completed 3D Seismic Survey at the Lawson Natural Hydrogen system near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, have delineated a large, coherent structural closure with an estimated aerial extent of approximately 14.2 sq. km. This materially expands the scale of the project and highlights the potential for multiple producing wells within a newly designated area referred to as “Lawson Central” which encompasses the original Lawson discovery.

The 3D Seismic Survey has also further identified multiple discrete, high-priority drill targets across the 14.2 sq. km structure, highlighting how the Lawson 15-19 well does not appear to be an isolated discovery of Canada’s first subsurface Natural Hydrogen system with an increasingly important potential Helium component.

In addition to a material expansion of Lawson’s potential discovery footprint, creating “Lawson Central”, the 3D Survey defines a prospective broader “Lawson Complex” of approximately 28 sq. km.

Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power Chief Geoscientist, commented: “The 3D Seismic Survey is transformational for our understanding of how big the prize could be in just this one part of the 475-km Genesis Trend. To use an analogy, with the 2D seismic that was used to select the initial Lawson drill target we were seeing a solar system. Now, after the Lawson discovery and the 3D seismic data we’re seeing an entire galaxy. That’s the best way to describe the significance of this. At the Lawson discovery, where we successfully confirmed free gas flow to surface and recorded significant hydrogen concentrations, drilling just nicked the edge of this Natural Hydrogen system based on 3D seismic. This speaks to both the scale and the quality of what we’re exploring here.”

Notably, as shown on the map further below, a major area of relief sits approximately 80 to 100 metres up-dip from the Lawson 15-19 well located slightly toward the east. The apex and upper flanks of this structure, well above the gas-water contact, are optimal areas to target high volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen in gas-charged reservoirs with Hydrogen and Helium in economically viable concentrations.

CEO Commentary

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, CEO of MAX Power, added: “We are elated with these initial results from our 3D Seismic Survey at Lawson – they clearly represent a defining step in our progression from initial system confirmation to understanding the potential for multiple producing wells in the Lawson area. The data is allowing us to move beyond a single discovery well and into a fully defined geological framework with multiple high-priority targets. As we advance interpretation and modeling, and plan for follow-up drilling at the apex and flanks of the system, our focus is on systematically evaluating continuity, potential volumes, and the key parameters required for commercial assessment.”

Mr. Narayanasamy concluded: “This initiative is a key milestone development for MAX Power in assessing Lawson’s potential as a scalable and affordable clean energy platform aligned with growing industrial demand for Hydrogen. It is also positioning Saskatchewan as the birthplace of Natural Hydrogen development in Canada and further supports the province as a leading resource jurisdiction globally.”

Figure 1 – Lawson Central Map

Map illustrating the expanded Lawson Central structure, with a 14.2 sq. km closure, multiple high-priority drill targets, and the original Lawson discovery, all within the broader 28 sq. km Lawson Complex.





Moving Forward

Interpretation of the 3D Seismic Survey is ongoing, with further updates expected in the near-term as the Company advances its understanding of reservoir distribution, structural architecture, and overall system scale at Lawson Central. This work will directly support progression toward internal resource modeling and estimation, providing a more defined framework for assessing the economic potential of the Lawson system. Concurrently, the Company is advancing plans for near-term follow-up drilling targeting structurally optimal zones, including the apex of the system and other higher elevation areas, as part of a disciplined program to evaluate continuity, flow characteristics, and commercial viability.

Figure 2 – Genesis Trend





Why This Matters To Investors

MAX Power is advancing from initial system confirmation toward defining the scale and commercial potential of what may represent Canada’s first scalable Natural Hydrogen system. The 3D seismic program at Lawson marks a critical inflection point, shifting the project from a single well outcome to a clearly defined structural system with potential for multiple producing wells. The scale now being delineated, together with its position within the broader 475 km Genesis Trend, begins to frame the system in a much larger context, supporting the interpretation of a potentially extensive and repeatable geological framework.

The delineation of a large structural closure and broader complex materially enhances the Company’s ability to target optimal zones for follow-up drilling, including higher elevation areas at the apex and flanks of the system where gas accumulation potential is greatest. This represents a key step in evaluating continuity, volume potential, and the parameters required for commercial assessment, while also advancing the technical foundation required for internal resource modeling and estimation.

At a broader level, these developments position MAX Power within an emerging global energy category at a time when demand for reliable, clean, domestically sourced energy is accelerating. As the industry works to define scalable Natural Hydrogen systems, progress at Lawson contributes to a growing understanding of how these systems can be identified and developed. If successfully advanced, systems of this scale have the potential to support a new form of energy infrastructure aligned with industrial demand, energy security, and long-term national development.

Figure 3 - Drilling Photo From Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)





Recent Videos

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits, plus an additional 5.7 million acres under application, covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power’s U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, Investor Relations

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning, without limitation, statements relating to the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the receipt of regulatory or shareholder approvals, and risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, market conditions, and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration, appraisal, and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling or related programs as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programs, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production. The Company’s properties are in the exploration stage, and no resources or reserves have been defined to date, nor is there any guarantee that resources or reserves will be defined in the future.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company’s business is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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