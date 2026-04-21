Colorado River BOCES Drives Career Exploration Forward with Mobile Learning Lab Powered by zSpace and Briggs & Stratton

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education and workforce development, today highlighted its growing partnership with Colorado River BOCES CTE Department (EPIC) through an innovative mobile learning lab that combines zSpace’s immersive technology with Briggs & Stratton compact engine curriculum, bringing hands-on career exploration directly to students across western Colorado.

Led by Camron Wyatt, EPIC CTE Work-Based Learning Industry Liaison and Coach, the custom-branded trailer has become a traveling showcase of future-ready learning.The mobile lab is designed to meet students where they are, making it possible for schools across the BOCES network to access advanced CTE experiences without the barriers of distance, equipment cost, or dedicated lab space.

As the trailer visits campuses throughout the region, students step into highly interactive models, simulations and lessons that blend virtual 3D visualization, hands-on technical concepts, and real-world engine systems knowledge. By pairing zSpace’s experiential learning platform with Briggs & Stratton’s long-established vocational education resources and compact engine expertise, Colorado River BOCES is helping students connect classroom learning to tangible careers in mechanics, power equipment, agriculture, and industrial technology. Briggs & Stratton’s education and support ecosystem has long been used to strengthen small-engine and utility-engine learning pathways.

“Career exploration becomes far more powerful when students can see it, manipulate it, and understand how it applies in the real world,” said Camron Wyatt, EPIC CTE Work-Based Learning Industry Liaison and Coach. “Our mobile learning lab allows us to bring those experiences directly into schools and communities. By combining zSpace technology with compact engine instruction, students are not just learning theory — they’re building confidence in pathways that lead to real careers.”

The mobile format is especially impactful for rural and geographically dispersed districts served by Colorado River BOCES, where equitable access to specialized CTE programming can be challenging. By transforming a trailer into a traveling immersive lab, the BOCES expands access to industry-aligned learning while supporting its regional vision for career and technical education.

The result is a highly visible and engaging recruitment tool for CTE pathways. As the trailer arrives on school campuses, it creates immediate excitement among students, educators, and community partners. The branded zSpace presence reinforces the connection between innovative technology and career readiness, helping districts showcase modern learning environments that prepare students for the workforce.

This work reflects a growing trend in CTE innovation: bringing advanced, simulation-based learning beyond traditional classroom walls and directly into communities. Through mobile access, students can explore systems, diagnose components, and better understand the mechanics behind compact engines before moving into hands-on shop or work-based learning experiences.

To see the mobile learning lab in action, watch the video: Compact Engines Mobile Learning Lab

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

Senior Marketing Director, zSpace, Inc.

press@zspace.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

ZSPC@gateway-grp.com