Core Molding Technologies Announces Timing of Its Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) (“Core Molding”, “Core” or the “Company”), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America, today announces that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2026 results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet the same day at 10:00am Eastern.

By Phone: Dial 1-844-881-0134 or 1-412-317-5485 (international) at least 10 minutes before the call and ask to join the Core Molding call. A replay will be available through May 14th by dialing 1-855-669-9658 and using the replay code 2850190.

By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Core Molding’s Investor Relations website at www.coremt.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company’s operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (“SMC”), resin transfer molding (“RTM”), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (“DCPD”), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics (“DLFT”) and structural foam and structural web injection molding (“SIM”). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies’ products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies’ operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

Company Contact:

Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Alex Panda

Executive Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

apanda@coremt.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin or Steven Hooser

smartin@threepa.com, shooser@threepa.com

214-616-2207