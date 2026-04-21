Stepherson Inc. Expands Loyalty and Digital Engagement Across Superlo Foods with RSA America

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA America , a leading digital marketing solutions provider for independent grocers, today announced that Stepherson Inc., the employee-owned supermarket operator behind the Superlo Foods banner, has deployed RSA America’s loyalty and digital engagement platform across all 11 Superlo Foods stores. The partnership, structured as a multi-year agreement, introduces a unified loyalty rewards program, digital coupons, and a branded mobile app designed to increase shopper engagement, grow visit frequency, and strengthen the retailer’s competitive position in the Memphis market.

Stepherson Inc. operates 11 Superlo Foods locations across Memphis, Tennessee and Mississippi, serving local communities with a strong focus on neighborhood service and regional products. The RSA platform officially launched on February 18, bringing loyalty rewards, digital promotions, and mobile engagement together into a single environment that allows the company to better connect with its shoppers and attract new shoppers and introduce them to Superlo Foods through targeted digital offers.

The decision to extend the platform across Superlo Foods followed Stepherson’s experience operating three recently acquired Piggly Wiggly locations that were already running RSA America’s loyalty, digital promotion, and mobile app platform. After working with the system and seeing the results in those stores, the company chose to bring the same capabilities to its broader Superlo banner.

“The results we saw in the Piggly Wiggly stores made it clear that bringing everything together into one system would help us move faster and engage our customers more effectively,” said Tom Labrum, Marketing Director at Stepherson Inc. “Superlo Foods has always focused on serving our local communities and supporting regional vendors, and this platform allows us to build on that strength. By consolidating our loyalty and rewards programs into one system, we can reach more shoppers, win back customers, and grow our market share across the communities we serve.”

Full deployment across all Superlo Foods locations

The rollout includes RSA America’s loyalty rewards program, digital coupon capabilities, and a mobile application supporting shopper enrollment and promotion discovery. All three capabilities launched simultaneously across the full 11-store network.

Shoppers can enroll in the loyalty program using their mobile phone, eliminating friction at the point of sale while making it easier for customers to join and begin engaging with offers immediately. In-store signage promotes the program and encourages shoppers to download the mobile app, where they can browse and activate digital coupons designed to drive additional store visits and larger baskets.

As the program grows, Stepherson will gain deeper insight into shopper behavior and purchasing patterns. That first-party customer data will allow the retailer to deliver more targeted promotions and marketing campaigns designed to increase loyalty participation, improve basket size, and drive visit frequency.

Strengthening competitiveness in a highly competitive grocery market

Stepherson’s objectives are clear: grow its loyalty membership, attract new shoppers, and increase visit frequency across the Superlo banner. Digital promotions and loyalty rewards provide the retailer with a new way to engage customers while highlighting the value and variety available in its stores.

For independent grocers competing with national chains like Walmart, Kroger, Dollar Stores, and large discount retailers, building stronger relationships with local shoppers is essential. Programs that combine loyalty rewards, targeted promotions, and mobile engagement help retailers stay connected with their communities while encouraging repeat visits.

“Independent grocers have always had the agility and community trust that national chains work hard to replicate,” said Ravi Achanta, CEO of RSA America. “What they need is infrastructure that matches that ambition. Stepherson saw the impact our loyalty and digital engagement platform was already delivering in its Piggly Wiggly stores, and we’re proud it chose to extend that relationship across the entire Superlo Foods network.”

The partnership further expands RSA America’s footprint in the southeastern United States and reinforces the company’s role in helping independent grocers deploy practical digital programs that strengthen shopper engagement and drive measurable growth.

RSA America currently supports more than 1,400 stores nationwide, helping independent grocers unify loyalty, digital marketing, ecommerce, and shopper intelligence into a single operational platform designed to drive measurable growth.

80+ Years Strong

Founded in 1944 by brothers Jack, Wesley, and Kenneth Stepherson, Stepherson Inc. has spent more than 80 years serving the Memphis community with a simple promise: best-in-class products at prices everyone can afford. Today, the 100% employee-owned company operates 10 Superlo Foods locations and one Stepherson's store across Memphis and Mississippi, with a presence spanning neighborhoods from East Memphis to Frayser, Hickory Hill, and Southaven, as well as Senatobia and Yazoo City. That sense of ownership extends to every team member, a reflection of the community pride and neighborly service that has defined Stepherson since day one.

About RSA America

RSA America is a leading retail technology company powering loyalty, ecommerce, personalization and retail media for grocery and retail businesses. With deep POS integration and AI-driven intelligence, RSA enables retailers and brands to connect with consumers through meaningful, measurable and inclusive experiences—both online and in-store. RSA serves more than 250 retailers across 1,400 store fronts and reaches over 7.2 million shoppers in 41 U.S. states, helping independent grocers compete more effectively with larger chains. For more information, visit www.rsaamerica.com.

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