Redner’s Markets Launches Unified Shopper Mobile App and Digital Commerce Platform with RSA America

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA America , a leading digital marketing solutions provider for independent grocers, today announced that Redner’s Markets has launched a new mobile app powered by RSA’s unified commerce and engagement platform, bringing loyalty rewards, digital promotions, ecommerce ordering, and fuel rewards into a single shopper experience across its 68 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware.

The launch represents a major step in Redner’s ongoing investment in digital engagement and modern shopper experiences, while maintaining the community-focused service that has defined the employee-owned retailer for more than five decades. With the app now available across Redner’s Warehouse Markets, Fresh Markets, and Quick Stop locations, shoppers can access personalized deals, track rewards, order groceries online, and engage with the brand through a single digital gateway.

Gary M. Redner, President and COO of Redner's Markets and a National Grocers Association executive committee member, said the partnership reflects the company's commitment to innovation while maintaining its long-standing focus on customer service and community – values he has long championed through his industry leadership.

“Launching our new loyalty and ecommerce platform is an important step in strengthening how we connect with our customers,” said Redner. “RSA has been an exceptional partner throughout this journey. Its team worked closely with us through every phase of planning, integration, and training to ensure we launched a solution that supports both our customers and our stores. This platform gives us the tools to better understand our shoppers, reward loyalty, and continue delivering the kind of service our communities expect.”

Strengthening Redner’s digital engagement strategy

Behind the app is RSA America’s unified platform, which connects loyalty, digital coupons, ecommerce, catering, and made-to-order services into one integrated system. By replacing previously disconnected loyalty, rewards, and ecommerce tools, Redner’s gains deeper visibility into shopper behavior, engagement trends, and promotional performance, enabling the company to deliver more relevant offers and strengthen its ability to compete with national grocery chains using enterprise-grade digital capabilities.

With the platform now live, Redner’s leadership gains a unified view of shopper behavior, engagement trends, and promotional performance. This visibility enables the retailer to deliver more relevant offers, improve campaign effectiveness, and strengthen customer relationships across both digital and in-store touchpoints.

The all-new Redner’s mobile app brings loyalty rewards, grocery ordering, fuel savings, and exclusive promotions into a single unified shopper experience. To support adoption, Redner’s has introduced an in-store “Appiness Tour,” visiting multiple store locations to help customers download and use the new platform while celebrating the launch with community events and giveaways.

The deployment also positions Redner’s to expand its digital engagement strategy in the coming months, including in-store kiosks planned for rollout later this year and the use of advanced data insights and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver more targeted promotions and personalized shopper experiences.

Expanding digital capabilities for independent grocers

For RSA America, the partnership highlights growing momentum among independent grocers seeking enterprise-grade digital capabilities without the complexity of fragmented technology systems. Redner’s is among the first retailers to launch RSA’s full integrated suite of offerings, bringing loyalty, ecommerce, catering, and made-to-order capabilities together within a single connected environment.

“Independent grocers have always had the agility and community trust that national chains work hard to replicate. But what they need is infrastructure that matches their ambition,” said Ravi Achanta, CEO of RSA America. “We’re proud of the trust Redner’s has placed in RSA by launching across our full, unified platform. Their leadership team has been forward-thinking and decisive in embracing an integrated, POS-connected ecosystem.

“This partnership reflects a broader shift we’re seeing across the industry as independents invest in data, personalization, and retail media to drive measurable growth while strengthening their local advantage,” added Achanta.

Brighter digital outlook for retailers

The partnership reflects a broader trend among forward-looking independent grocers investing in unified commerce infrastructure that connects loyalty programs, ecommerce, retail media, and shopper insights into a single platform. By eliminating fragmented technology stacks, retailers gain the visibility needed to improve engagement, increase basket size, and unlock new revenue opportunities from first-party data.

For Redner’s Markets, the launch marks the beginning of a long-term digital strategy focused on strengthening shopper relationships while continuing to build on the company’s legacy of local service and operational excellence.

Photos available: Redner’s image center

About RSA America

RSA America is a leading retail technology company powering loyalty, ecommerce, personalization and retail media for grocery and retail businesses. With deep POS integration and AI-driven intelligence, RSA enables retailers and brands to connect with consumers through meaningful, measurable and inclusive experiences—both online and in-store. RSA serves more than 250 retailers across 1,400 store fronts and reaches over 7.2 million shoppers in 41 U.S. states, helping independent grocers compete more effectively with larger chains. For more information, visit www.rsaamerica.com.

Media Contact

Denise Nelson | Waters Agency

denise.nelson@watersagency.com

925.858.5198

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a45298f-2b74-4018-a10e-e3d6345b77a0