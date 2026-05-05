RSA America and URM Stores Launch Strategic Digital Transformation Partnership to Scale Enterprise Intelligence Across 265 Independent Grocers

CHICAGO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA America , a leading digital marketing solutions provider for independent grocers, today announced a strategic partnership with URM Stores, Inc. , a Spokane, Washington-based retailer-owned wholesaler supporting approximately 265 independent grocery retailers across the Pacific Northwest. Through the partnership, URM is deploying a centrally managed loyalty, digital marketing, retail media, and AI-enabled commerce platform designed to provide enterprise-level intelligence and execution capabilities to retailers of all sizes.

More than 60 URM-affiliated stores are currently live on the RSA platform, with more than 100 additional stores signed and onboarding in a phased approach. The initiative represents a network-wide digital transformation strategy built on a “no retailer left behind” philosophy, ensuring that even smaller independent grocers gain access to advanced engagement tools, first-party data visibility, and retail media monetization capabilities historically concentrated among national chains.

Grocery retail has become an intelligence-driven business. Large chains operate on unified ecosystems that connect loyalty, ecommerce, promotions, and analytics into a single decision-making engine. Many independent retailers, however, remain constrained by fragmented systems and limited internal resources to manage digital execution at scale. URM’s model addresses that structural gap by centralizing execution while preserving local ownership of systems.

“Independent grocers compete on relationships and service every day,” said Ravi Achanta, CEO of RSA America. “What often holds them back is fragmented technology that makes it harder to see what’s working and where margin is leaking. URM is addressing that at scale by giving its retailers a unified system that drives visibility, consistency, and performance.”

Enterprise-scale deployment across 265 retailers

The partnership introduces a URM-managed loyalty and digital engagement program powered by RSA’s unified commerce platform. Rather than requiring each retailer to independently implement and manage digital infrastructure, URM will centrally oversee loyalty operations, digital promotions, and campaign execution on behalf of participating stores.

RSA’s platform integrates loyalty, retail media activation, ecommerce connectivity, and AI-driven shopper intelligence into a single commerce layer. The result is consolidated visibility across physical and digital storefronts, improved promotion precision, and measurable revenue performance.

This structure reduces operational burden for retailers while enabling consistent standards, performance optimization, and data-driven decision-making across the network.

Consumer-facing ecosystem under shared banners

As part of the initiative, RSA is developing shared shopper-facing mobile and web experiences under the “Family Foods” and “Harvest Markets” banners. Participating retailers will be integrated into a unified digital ecosystem where shoppers can download the app, select their preferred store, activate offers, and engage with personalized promotions.

This shared platform strengthens brand cohesion while maintaining the independence of each store. By connecting shopper engagement data across banners, URM retailers gain clearer insight into behavior, frequency patterns, and promotional performance.

"Independent grocers are always looking for tools to assist them in competing with their larger chain competitors,” said Mike McShane, VP URM Procurement. “RSA America offers them a suite of solutions to assist in leveling the digital playing field. We are excited to continue adding URM member owners to the RSA platform."

Retail media expansion and CPG monetization

Retail media is rapidly emerging as a significant margin driver in grocery. Through centralized data visibility and standardized digital execution, URM is expanding promotional funding and retail media participation from CPG partners across its network.

By leveraging first-party shopper data within RSA’s unified platform, URM enables performance-based campaign activation, measurement, and attribution at enterprise scale. This allows independent retailers to access retail media opportunities with a level of consistency and reporting typically reserved for national operators.

Centralized marketing execution and AI enablement

URM will support participating retailers with digital promotion execution and ad creation, while RSA provides AI-driven insights, optimization models, and performance benchmarking to enhance personalization and campaign effectiveness.

By consolidating loyalty, digital engagement, and monetization workflows into a unified platform, URM is reducing technology sprawl and creating a standardized intelligence layer across its network.

RSA America currently supports more than 1,400 stores nationwide and continues to expand its footprint through strategic wholesaler partnerships. The URM initiative underscores a broader industry shift toward platform consolidation and network-level intelligence enablement as independent grocers modernize to compete at enterprise scale.

Phased onboarding and activation are underway throughout 2026.

About RSA America

RSA America is a leading retail technology company powering loyalty, ecommerce, personalization and retail media for grocery and retail businesses. With deep POS integration and AI-driven intelligence, RSA enables retailers and brands to connect with consumers through meaningful, measurable and inclusive experiences—both online and in-store. RSA serves more than 250 retailers across 1,400 store fronts and reaches over 6 million shoppers in 41 U.S. states, helping independent grocers compete more effectively with larger chains. For more information, visit www.rsaamerica.com.