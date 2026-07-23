Edwards Food Giant expands use of RSA America platform with personalized digital weekly ads

CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA America, a leading digital marketing solutions provider for independent grocers, today announced Edwards Food Giant is expanding its use of RSA America’s unified commerce platform to launch personalized digital weekly ads, giving individual shoppers a more relevant view of current promotions based on their loyalty history and purchasing behavior.

Edwards Food Giant is part of GES, Inc., which operates 15 stores across the Edwards Food Giant and Edwards Cash Saver banners in the Little Rock, Arkansas market. The rollout gives the company, operating in the highly competitive Little Rock retail market, access to the kind of personalized shopper engagement commonly associated with much larger chains, without requiring Edwards to add another technology vendor or move customer data into another system.

There is a wider industry problem unfolding for grocery retailers who recognize the commercial value of personalization but continue to struggle to put it into practice. Grocery Doppio’s State of Grocery Personalization 2024 report found that 89% of grocery executives considered personalization important to meeting shopper expectations, while only 14% believed their existing personalization activities met or exceeded those expectations. The inability to integrate information from different sources was the most frequently cited obstacle, identified by 57% of respondents.

For independent grocers, the integration problem can be particularly difficult. Loyalty, ecommerce, digital coupons, mobile apps, customer communications, and analytics are often supplied by different vendors. Each new capability can create another system to manage and another division in the retailer’s view of the shopper.

“RSA America has already consolidated and optimized our digital channels with great success,” said Gary Proffitt, chief operating officer at Edwards Food Giant. “Personalization is now a requirement if we want to serve customers the way they expect. We are continuously thrilled with RSA America as they have given us that capability across targeted offers, our personalized weekly digital ad and our ecommerce experience, all within the same platform.”

Building loyalty through personalization

Edwards selected RSA America in January 2025 to replace a fragmented collection of digital systems with one connected platform. The retailer currently uses RSA for loyalty, digital couponing, its native mobile app, Always On Grocery ecommerce, and automated targeted offers through Autopilot AI. The personalized digital weekly ad is the next stage of that strategy.

Instead of presenting every shopper with the same products in the same order, RSA’s technology will use loyalty and purchase data to determine which weekly specials are most relevant to each individual. The opening section of the ad will prioritize the shopper’s preferred store and products aligned with their shopping history, followed by the retailer’s broader weekly promotions.

The experience will be delivered through Edwards’ existing mobile app and e-commerce channels. Because the data and customer-facing systems are already connected through RSA, the retailer can introduce personalization without building a separate integration, managing another provider or handing valuable loyalty data to an outside platform.

“Independent grocers should not have to start over every time shopper expectations change,” said Ravi Achanta, CEO and co-founder of RSA America. “Edwards has kept building on the same platform, moving from loyalty and ecommerce into automated targeting and now personalized weekly ads. That gives the business more capability without adding another vendor, another integration, or another place for customer data to live. This is a fantastic example of how independent retailers can keep up with national chains without inheriting their technology complexity.”

Moving beyond broad customer targeting

The new weekly ad goes further than conventional audience targeting. A targeted promotion may send the same baby-food offer to a broad group of customers who have previously purchased products in that category. A personalized promotion considers the individual shopper, the products they typically purchase, the store they frequent, and the offers most likely to be relevant to them.

For Edwards, that means two shoppers opening the same app during the same promotional period may see different featured items based on their own purchasing patterns.

Edwards’ expansion demonstrates how a retailer can continue extracting more value from an existing technology investment. Rather than treating the launch of a loyalty program or an e-commerce service as the end of its digital transformation, Edwards continues to add capabilities as its business and customers’ expectations have evolved.

“Personalization is becoming part of the basic standard shoppers expect from a retailer,” Achanta added. “The advantage it provides can be best seen by connecting loyalty, promotions, ecommerce and shopper data so that the retailer can understand the customer and act on that understanding across every channel.”

About RSA America

RSA America is a leading retail technology company powering loyalty, ecommerce, personalization and retail media for grocery and retail businesses. With deep POS integration and AI-driven intelligence, RSA enables retailers and brands to connect with consumers through meaningful, measurable and inclusive experiences—both online and in-store. RSA serves more than 250 retailers across 1,400 store fronts and reaches over 7.2 million shoppers in 41 U.S. states, helping independent grocers compete more effectively with larger chains. For more information, visit www.rsaamerica.com .

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Denise Nelson | Waters Agency

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