DIRTT Reports March Commercial Activity Reflecting Demand for Faster, More Cost-Certain Construction Solutions

CALGARY, Alberta, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”, the “Company”, “we”, “our”, “us” or “ours”) (TSX: DRT; OTCQX: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today highlighted a series of commercial project awards during March 2026, reflecting demand from organizations seeking faster, more predictable approaches to traditional interior construction.

March activity was anchored by a major Canadian government project valued at over $8 million. The month also included two project awards in New York for Google totaling more than $1 million, as well as projects for Fisher Phillips and Boardwalk Pipelines.

Several of DIRTT’s largest March projects and orders came from healthcare and enterprise customers, including The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Lucid Motors, and MNP. Continued activity in these sectors reflects demand for interior construction solutions that can be implemented with minimal disruption and greater cost and scheduling certainty.

“What stands out in our March activity is the range of sectors represented, spanning government, healthcare, technology, professional services, and beyond,” said Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT. “Despite different end markets, customers are making similar decisions: they want to improve existing space more quickly, while minimizing the impact construction has on their people and operations.”

The Company’s March activity reflects a construction environment in which customers are placing greater emphasis on cost certainty and execution predictability. Dodge Construction Network research indicates that planning activity remains strong, while broader economic conditions are leading organizations to focus on projects with clearer budgets, shorter timelines, and lower risk.

Contact: Investor Relations; ir@dirtt.com