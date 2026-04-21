Havila Shipping ASA: Notice of Ordinary General Meeting 12.05.26

 | Source: Havila Shipping ASA Havila Shipping ASA

The Board of Directors of Havila Shipping ASA hereby gives notice of the Ordinary General Meeting.

The meeting will take place on 12 May, 2026, at 14 hours.

The meeting will be held as a digital meeeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders.

The notice will be sent to shareholders, by post to the registered address in VPS, or through VPS.


Contacts:
Chef Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief Financial Officer  Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


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