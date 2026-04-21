The American Cornerstone Institute to Hold “Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie” Premiere at Trump Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ben Carson and the American Cornerstone Institute (ACI) today announced the premiere of the upcoming film, Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie will be held on June 14 at the Trump Kennedy Center. As a Freedom 250 partner, the film is part of ACI’s commemoration of America’s semiquincentennial milestone.

“Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie brings the story of America to life for our youngest learners in a way that will educate and inspire them,” said Dr. Ben Carson, Founder and Chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute. “By honoring the courage, faith, and love of liberty that has shaped our great nation over the years, we are helping the next generation understand that freedom is not automatic—it is something that must be understood, loved, and protected.”

Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie is an upcoming animated family film designed to bring the story of America to life for the next generation. Created as part of the American Cornerstone Institute’s Little Patriots initiative, the film expands on the popular Star Spangled Adventures cartoon series and debuts as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

“This free screening is not just entertainment — it is a direct extension of our nonprofit’s mission to educate and inspire a love of America through powerful storytelling,” continued Dr. Carson. “By providing free access at the Trump Kennedy Center, we hope more young people and families can experience films that build character, promote critical thinking, and reflect positive American values.”

Cast and Production

The film features voice performances from well-known actors and public figures, including:

Pat Boone as Abraham Lincoln

Kirk Cameron as Brutus Wigglesthorpe

Dr. Ben Carson appearing as himself

Jarrett Ellis as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Alveda King as a civil rights activist

John Schneider as Minuteman Captain John Parker

Rob Schneider as “guy in the park”

Gary Sinise as Robert E. Lee

Kevin Sorbo as George Washington



The event is free to the public. For information about tickets and event logistics, visit StarSpangledAdventures.com.

The American Cornerstone Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Dr. Ben Carson that advances America’s founding principles of faith, liberty, community, and life.