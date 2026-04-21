BlockchAIn to Host Virtual Investor Webinar on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE American: AIB) (“BlockchAIn” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on artificial intelligence (“AI”) and high-performance computing (“HPC”) workloads, today announced today that it will hold a virtual investor webinar on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

BlockchAIn Chief Executive Officer Jerry Tang, Chief Financial Officer Jolienne Halisky, and Chief Operating Officer Eyal Rozen will host the webinar to discuss the company’s recent NYSE listing, commercial progress, infrastructure strategy, and strategic collaborations. A question-and-answer session will follow.

The virtual investor webinar will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed following the call via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-407-9716 International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6779 Conference Code: 13760285 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761041&tp_key=280cd402d6

A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through May 12, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13760285. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company’s investor relations section here.

About BlockchAIn

BlockchAIn is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads. The Company’s platform combines access to reliable, scalable power resources with modular infrastructure deployment designed to accelerate the development of next-generation compute capacity.

For more information, visit https://oneblockchain.ai