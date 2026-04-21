Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Stages Update Whilst Bitcoin Price Prediction Surge Into the Next Bull Run

Dubai, UAE, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's latest presale stage sold out faster than any before it, the CoinMarketCap preview page went live ahead of launch, and whale wallets are entering at a pace no other crypto presale has seen this year. The project crossed $9.38 million raised while search volume climbs across every major market, and the confirmed Binance listing sits closer than ever.

That launch lands directly into a bull run the Bitcoin price already confirms, with whales accumulating 270,000 BTC over 30 days, the largest monthly total since 2013, while exchange reserves dropped to a seven-year low according to CoinDesk. This article breaks down why the Bitcoin price prediction points to a bull run, why meme coins follow with bigger gains, and why Pepeto carries every signal that the next millionaires will come from here.

Crypto News: Pepeto Stages Update While Bitcoin Price Prediction Points to a Bull Run

Pepeto's latest presale stage cleared in record time, and the timing lines up with a shift that only happens once per crypto cycle. Bitcoin is deep inside an accumulation phase, where large holders buy quietly while retail stays on the sidelines, and every previous accumulation phase ended with an explosive move higher. The April 2024 halving cut block rewards to 3.125 BTC, slashing new supply to its lowest rate ever, and 12 months later whales are pulling coins off exchanges at the fastest pace in six months according to Yahoo Finance. Spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $411 million on April 16, with BlackRock's IBIT leading at $214 million, and the Bitcoin price sits near $75,000 after touching $75,900 on April 14. Fundstrat's Bitcoin price prediction places BTC between $200,000 and $250,000 by cycle end, driven by a post-halving pattern that triggers the strongest rallies 12 to 18 months after every halving, which maps directly onto Q2 through Q4 of 2026.

The accumulation data backs the Bitcoin price prediction. Exchange reserves at a seven-year low means coins for sale are shrinking while ETF demand and whale wallets compete for thinning supply. Once the markup phase begins, meme coins follow harder than anything else.

Every bull run has proved this. Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 and gained over 85,000,000% by October 2021 according to CoinMarketCap. A US truck driver put $650 into SHIB and cashed out $1.7 million months later. One wallet turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion at the peak, and even that buyer carries one regret, not putting in more. But SHIB now sits at $3.5 billion market cap, 93% below its high, and cannot deliver those multiples again. Crypto news analysts already point to Pepeto as the presale with the lowest entry and highest ceiling for 2026.

Crypto News: What Pepeto Actually Built and Why Large Wallets Keep Entering

What separates Pepeto from the rest of the crypto market is that the team shipped a full exchange where every swap creates direct demand on the Pepeto token, the same engine that turned BNB into a top five asset worth over $90 billion. The cofounder behind the original Pepe token, which hit an $11 billion market cap, runs the project, a senior developer who built trading systems at Binance designed the platform, and SolidProof signed off on every contract before the presale opened.

But Pepeto also carries the viral energy that only meme coins produce, and crypto news around it keeps growing. Shiba Inu traded for fractions of a cent in 2020 and nobody had heard of it. Five months later SHIB hit $0.00008 and the wallets that bought during that quiet period turned into millionaires without doing anything except holding through the listing. Pepeto sits at $0.0000001865, far below where SHIB sat when it created those famous wallets, and the gap between this entry and a breakout after the Binance listing is wider than anything else available.

For every investor watching Bitcoin price prediction climb through its accumulation phase, the crypto news keeps pointing one direction. Low entry, real products, and a tier one listing. Pepeto checks every box at presale levels that always become the source of regret for everyone who saw them and did not act.

Conclusion

Crypto news keeps building toward a bull run and every Bitcoin price prediction backs it, with whales accumulating 270,000 BTC in 30 days, exchange reserves at a seven-year low, and Fundstrat projecting $200,000 by cycle peak. When Bitcoin goes up, meme coins follow with much bigger returns, and presales multiply the hardest because the entry price is still untouched by the open market. For 2026, nothing available right now sits where Pepeto sits.

Shiba Inu proved this clearly. The truck driver who turned $650 into $1.7 million was not smarter than anyone else, and he had no edge the rest of the market did not have. He just had the courage to act fast while the price was still invisible. And the only thing that man worries about now is how different his life would be if he had bought more. Pepeto is that second chance, but at the pace this presale is selling out, it is expected to close within days, and missing it could become the kind of regret that follows an investor through the rest of the cycle.

Click Here To Enter The Pepeto Presale While It Remains Open

FAQs

What does the bitcoin price prediction say about BTC reaching $250,000?

|The bitcoin price prediction from Fundstrat targets $200,000 to $250,000 this cycle, backed by post-halving momentum and whale accumulation of 270,000 BTC in 30 days.

Why is Pepeto considered the strongest meme coin presale for 2026?

Pepeto ships a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract scanner at $0.0000001865, with $9.38 million raised, 181% APY, and a confirmed Binance listing.



